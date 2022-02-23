CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Text message reminder to get booster vaccine | Where did COVID rental aid go? | Howard Co. schools to end mask mandate in March | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » Washington, DC Weather » Cold, wet weather awaits…

Cold, wet weather awaits after spring preview

Jack Pointer | jpointer@wtop.com

February 23, 2022, 12:34 PM

Spring is technically less than a month away, and while D.C. has enjoyed a preview of sorts on Wednesday, the month of February is about to pull rank on everyone.

Bottom line: Keep that jacket handy, and be prepared for potentially slick roads Thursday.

Wednesday afternoon should be delightful, with highs in the low 70s, according to Storm Team4’s Somara Theodore.

It all ends as the sun sets Wednesday night. The temperature will drop to around freezing amid gusty winds. Then Thursday morning, it rises slightly into the high 30s, with more precipitation likely.

And that means drivers will need to be listening to WTOP every 10 minutes on the eights, because road conditions might get a little tricky.

“We’ve even got a shot at a wintry mix — a little bit of sleet and snow mixing in with that rain in the morning before changing over to rain in the afternoon,” Theodore said.

Friday is expected to be wet as well, but temperatures will climb back up into the high 50s, before dipping again as the weekend gets underway. Fortunately, though, the weekend is expected to be dry.

Here’s what you can expect.

The forecast

Wednesday: Breezy and warm, with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Wednesday night: Cloudy, windy and colder, with lows in the low to mid 30s.

Thursday: Rain, which could be mixed with sleet and freezing rain, mainly to the north and west of D.C. Highs in the mid 30s to low 40s.

Friday: Morning showers, then clearing, breezy and warmer, with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Saturday: A mix of clouds and sun, with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Sunday: Sunny, with highs in the lower 50s.

Jack Pointer

Jack contributes to WTOP.com when he's not working as the afternoon/evening radio writer. In a previous life, he helped edit The Dallas Morning News and Chicago Tribune.

Local News | Washington, DC Weather

