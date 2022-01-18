Low overnight temperatures brings refreeze, icy conditions to DC region

As most people heading back to work Tuesday after the MLK holiday, low overnight temperatures throughout the D.C. region will refreeze wet spots created from Sunday's storm, creating icy and slick conditions for the morning commute. Here's what you need to know.

Key points:

Roads, highways and sidewalks remain icy — use extra caution and drive slow.

Clearer weather with wind lingering.

Wintery mix heading to DC region later in the week.

Parts of the region experienced overnight temperatures as low as the teens and the low 20s, with wind chills nearly 10 degrees. The cause? The area of low pressure brought up Sunday’s winter storm of snow, sleet and freezing rain. In addition, cold air funneling back into the region from the Great Lakes guided in a deep freeze that will prolong travel headaches on Tuesday.

“Any standing water, puddles and residual slush will freeze tonight; luckily, the persistent strong winds have dried out many surfaces and roads that were merely wet,” Storm Team4 meteorologist Matt Ritter said.

Despite Monday’s wind advisory canceling early, breezy conditions are still expected for Tuesday. Storm Team4 meteorologist Somara Theodore said gusts of 30 miles per hour were expected to linger all day Tuesday.

Cold overnight with lows in the teens to lower 20s. Upslope snow showers will be possible across the Allegheny Mountains. Blustery conditions will bring the wind chills into the single digits/teens for most. #MDwx #VAwx #WVwx #DCwx pic.twitter.com/brlBQKT1pb — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) January 17, 2022

Some school systems in Virginia are not taking any chances with the weather conditions. Fredericksburg and Loudoun counties said Monday morning that they will be opening two hours late Tuesday due to possible icy conditions but may reassess their decisions depending on the weather. Fauquier County Public Schools elected to remain closed due to the road conditions, whereas schools in Stafford and Spotsylvania counties moved to asynchronous learning.

Before heading out the door, the Virginia Department of Transportation wanted to remind drivers that crews will continue treating roads for icy spots, using salt to melt the ice and sand to provide traction for those out on the streets. Crews will also continue cleaning up fallen trees and debris on the roads.

According to VDOT, the refreeze will impact the entire state, particularly western Virginia, where light precipitation was in the overnight forecast. Areas where wind circulates more freely, like bridges and overpasses, tend to freeze first, alone with standing water on travel lanes. Drivers should prepare for ice and refreeze as travel conditions may be hazardous.

Other key reminders VDOT has for drivers include:

Allow crews time and room to treat roads and do not pass snowplows.

Clear any snow and ice from your vehicle before driving.

Ensure headlights are on and speeds align with conditions.

Allow plenty of time to reach your destination.

Keep a safe distance of at least five seconds behind the vehicle ahead of you.\

Brake very lightly to keep your tires from slipping on pavement.

Keep an emergency winter weather kit in your vehicle that includes abrasive material like sand for traction.

Check the latest road conditions. Do not travel until precipitation stops and road conditions improve.

Overnight refreeze and gusty winds may impact your morning commute tomorrow. Check road and traffic conditions before you leave home at https://t.co/shwmU4y8IM #mdotsafety #mdtraffic #mdWx tr pic.twitter.com/SZuE1d2i4n — MD State Highway Adm (@MDSHA) January 18, 2022

Tuesday will be a slight improvement with higher temperatures despite the windy conditions. High pressure will move away on Wednesday, leading to a broad southerly wind pattern that will pump in very mild temperatures, but it won’t last.

A strong cold front will bring some showers late Wednesday and then end with possibly a changeover to a possible rain-snow mix by the evening. Theodore said Friday should be dry but “downright frigid,” with high temperatures only reaching the 20s

The region may remain on the “dry side,” but there is a possibility of another winter storm arriving Saturday morning.

Forecast:

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy and cold. Highs in the 30s. Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, a bit milder and breezy at times with a p.m. rain/snow mix possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and wet snow. Breezy and cold. Highs in the low 30s.

WTOP’s Alejandro Alvarez contributed to this report.