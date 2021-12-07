Snow no more? Chance of flurries evaporating before Wednesday arrival

Those who were excited for the D.C. region's taste of (albeit, minimal) snow on Wednesday might have even less to look forward to now.

Predictions originally called for about a 60 to 70% chance of light snow, with minor accumulation on the roads and up to an inch in some grassy areas. Above all, calm was advised.

The latest update from the National Weather Service is even measlier: Any flurries that do materialize will be lucky to reach half an inch.

Our average high is now 50° so, after a few cold days, the overall trend is for the warmer than average weather to continue. Chances for snow on Wednesday are still there… but they are hanging on by a thread. Unlikely that anyone gets even an inch. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/HGS2q8bi9g — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) December 7, 2021

You can blame the lack of accumulation on the ground temperature for not dipping below freezing, according to Storm Team 4 meteorologist Chuck Bell. Then again, it looks like nothing will be freezing around the national capital area anytime soon.

Bell mentioned that after Wednesday’s high of 40 and Thursday’s high of around the mid-40s, temperatures will be flirting with 70 (again) by Saturday.

Hey, at least you’re squared away with bread and toilet paper for a while, right?

Forecast

Tuesday night: Cloudy and seasonably cold with a light breeze. The chance of rain/snow around 20%. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Wednesday: Cloudy and cold with wet snow likely before noon. Light rain follows morning flurries. Chance of snow around 60%, but snow accumulations expected to be under one inch. Highs in upper 30s to nearing 40.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and cold, but dry and with a light breeze. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Friday: Cloudy and seasonably cold with a slight breeze. Some evening sprinkles are also expected. highs in mid to upper 50s.

WTOP’s Rick Massimo contributed to this report.