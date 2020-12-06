No Snowmaggedon, but chance of light snow signals DC area’s first taste of winter

The possibility of an overnight snow dusting south of the District will serve as the region's introduction to winter weather.

Storm Team4’s Lauryn Ricketts reported that if two areas of low pressure that are currently in the Midwest join together, there is a slight chance snow showers would arrive locally late Sunday night and carry into early Monday morning.

Most of the snow would be south of D.C. and amount to less than half an inch, Ricketts said, though she added that it would time up with the morning rush hour and could cause some grief.

Snow way! There is a small chance of seeing LESS THAN 0.50″ of snow by early Monday AM (mainly south of DC). It will be gone by 9am/10am tomorrow morning BUT there could be a few headaches tomorrow AM if this does come to fruition. More details until 10:30am on @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/swIGHQrhuv — Lauryn Ricketts (@laurynricketts) December 6, 2020

Even if the weather pattern doesn’t produce snow, Ricketts said to expect dry and cold weather. It’ll be much in line with Sunday’s chilly temperatures that top out in the mid 40s, just without the wind. On Tuesday, expect the breeze to return, with winds in the 10 – 20 mph range and highs in the mid 40s.

Forecast

Overnight: Mostly to partly cloud, a few light snow showers in D.C. and south possible (30% chance). Lows: 20s/30s

Monday: Sunny, AM light snow showers possible south (little to no accumulation). Highs in the lower 40s

Tuesday: Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds blowing NW from 10-20mph, with a wind chill making it feel like the 30s.

Radar