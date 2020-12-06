CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer vaccine gets emergency authorization | Upcoming measures for Md. counties, Va. | Md. official says more stimulus needed | Latest test results
No Snowmaggedon, but chance of light snow signals DC area’s first taste of winter

Matthew Delaney

December 6, 2020, 4:20 PM

The possibility of an overnight snow dusting south of the District will serve as the region’s introduction to winter weather.

Storm Team4’s Lauryn Ricketts reported that if two areas of low pressure that are currently in the Midwest join together, there is a slight chance snow showers would arrive locally late Sunday night and carry into early Monday morning.

Most of the snow would be south of D.C. and amount to less than half an inch, Ricketts said, though she added that it would time up with the morning rush hour and could cause some grief.

Even if the weather pattern doesn’t produce snow, Ricketts said to expect dry and cold weather. It’ll be much in line with Sunday’s chilly temperatures that top out in the mid 40s, just without the wind. On Tuesday, expect the breeze to return, with winds in the 10 – 20 mph range and highs in the mid 40s.

Forecast

Overnight: Mostly to partly cloud, a few light snow showers in D.C. and south possible (30% chance). Lows: 20s/30s

Monday: Sunny, AM light snow showers possible south (little to no accumulation). Highs in the lower 40s

Tuesday: Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds blowing NW from 10-20mph, with a wind chill making it feel like the 30s.

Radar

