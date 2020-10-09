Hurricane Delta remains could bring 1-3 inches of rain to DC region

Anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of rain could flood the D.C. region this weekend as the remains of Hurricane Delta pass through the area.

The pleasant fall weather the region experienced this week will end as clouds and rain are expected by Sunday, Storm Team4 Chief Meteorologist Doug Kammerer said. Rain is also in Monday’s forecast.

By Thursday night, Hurricane Delta was again named a Category 3 hurricane, the Associated Press reported. Its current projected path includes parts of Louisiana.

Though Sunday is expected to bring rain, the first part of the weekend will be sunny and warm, Storm Team4 meteorologist Amelia Draper said.

Friday is expected to be sunny and comfortable, and Saturday will remain dry with increasing clouds throughout the day and night.

Sunday will begin dry, but rain is likely into the night, Draper said.

Rain is also likely into Monday, and there’s a chance showers continue Tuesday, Draper said.

Forecast:

Friday: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Saturday: Sunny and warm, giving way to increasing cloud cover. Highs in the mid 70s to low 80s.

Sunday: Rain chances increase throughout the day. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and not as warm. Evening rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Monday: Cloudy and cool. Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s to 70.

