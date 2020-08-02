As power companies prep for Tropical Storm Isaias, they ask you do the same

With a storm brewing that has the potential to cause flooding and knock out power in some parts of the…

With a storm brewing that has the potential to cause flooding and knock out power in some parts of the D.C. area, Dominion Energy is reminding residents to do their best to prepare, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to preparing an emergency kit that includes essential medicines, fresh water, batteries, flashlights and more, the energy provider reminds those in the region to add face masks, sanitizing wipes and other cleaning supplies to the checklist.

Storm Team4 meteorologist Somara Theodore said she expects the significant effect of Tropical Storm Isaias to be felt west of I-81 all the way to the coastal areas east of I-95, with the greatest amount of rainfall coming to the east. Up to six inch

es of rain could fall during the storm in communities east of D.C., but most of the rain should move out by Wednesday, leaving behind a mostly sunny stretch in the middle of the week.

The storm — pronounced ees-ah-EE-ahs — prompted Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam to declare a state of emergency for the potential of heavy rain and gusty winds from coastal Virginia through Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

The power company lists the following items as important to have on hand during any large storm, and reminds readers to report, but avoid, downed power lines and double check that generators are properly connected.

Create an emergency kit with flashlights, batteries, cleaning supplies and face coverings

Prepare a first-aid kit with bandages, anti-bacterial wipes, over-the-counter medications and prescription medications

Remember to carry your healthcare information with you and to prepare your medical devices, especially if you are disabled or elderly

Download the your power company’s mobile app to track restoration efforts and report outages quickly and safely

Prepare a supply of water and non-perishable food

Charge your phone and other electronic devices fully before the storm arrives

Make sure your contact information is updated in your power company’s customer database

Forecast:

Sunday: Decreasing clouds with a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

Sunday night: Scattered showers and thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with lows in the mid 70s.

Monday: Increasing clouds and muggy, with heavy rain likely into the evening. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Tuesday: Heavy rain, steady at times. Tropical storm conditions possible, especially in coastal areas. Highs in the upper 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and less humid. Isolated thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Current conditions: