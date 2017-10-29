201.5
Wicked weather this way comes: Heavy rain, winds to hit region

By WTOP Staff October 29, 2017 5:30 am 10/29/2017 05:30am
Temperatures will be pretty low in the mountains and higher elevations. Areas south of Luray could pick up some snow or wintry precipitation. (WTOP/Dave Dildine)

WASHINGTON — A weather alert and a damp day overall close the Halloween weekend in the D.C. area.

Rain starts to the west with showers crossing over areas along Interstate 81.

In the D.C. metro area, 1 to 2 inches of rain could fall in the early morning hours. Gray and damp with widespread, sometimes heavy, showers and gusty winds are expected by evening.

  • The latest forecast

    • Winds between 10 to 15 mph northwest, with gusts up to 30 mph.

    Temperatures will drop through the day from the low 60s to low 50s.

    Temperatures will be pretty low in the mountains and higher elevations. Areas south of Luray could pick up some snow or wintry precipitation.

    Power outages

