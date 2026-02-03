Light snow expected around the DC area Tuesday evening

The National Weather Service has issued a forecast for light snow, which could start as early as Tuesday between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. The snowfall is expected to end around 6 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

Bundle up and brace for more cold. The D.C. area could potentially get up to half an inch more snow this week.

The National Weather Service has issued a forecast for light snow, which is set to start around 9 p.m. The snowfall is expected to end around 5 a.m. Wednesday.

With lower temperatures, there could be icy roads and walkways. So whether you’re driving, biking, walking or traveling alternatively, you may want to proceed with caution.

7News First Alert Meteorologist Steve Rudin said any melting that happens Tuesday may just refreeze with “a chance of a few flurries” in the following hours.

“Snow chances are most likely along and south of I-66 and Route 50. … Watch for slick spots on area roads with temperatures dipping below freezing overnight,” Rudin said.

In D.C., residents and businesses are required to clear snow from sidewalks within the first eight hours of daylight following snowy weather, so you may want to prepare for snow and ice removal as soon as possible. A sand or salt mix applied before or during snowfall can make shoveling easier and stress-free.

Shoveling during or right after precipitation ends and applying a light layer of your ice melt of choice should do the trick to prevent refreezing.

The District Snow Team is preparing for the wintry weather. Over 200 heavy and light plows will continue salting bridges, elevated surfaces, highways, major corridors and residential streets.

For more information and safety tips from D.C.’s Snow Team, visit its website.

Snow is expected to move into the area later this evening through early tomorrow morning, potentially impacting the morning commute. A light coating of snow is possible for much of the area south of I-70. Use extra caution when venturing out tomorrow morning. pic.twitter.com/jghlmR1z38 — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) February 3, 2026

Trash collection,

Trash collection has resumed as usual. But if yours isn’t collected on your scheduled day, leave your bins out, as missed collections will be prioritized the following day. After two days, you can report the issue to 311.

Residential snow clearing

Having trouble clearing the snow and ice from your driveway? Those eligible can enroll in the Sidewalk Shoveling Exemption Program.

You can also volunteer to clear sidewalks for those in need through the D.C. Volunteer Snow Team.

Shelters

The District encourages residents to help neighbors experiencing homelessness who are in need of shelter by calling the Shelter Hotline.

To request free, accessible transportation for yourself or someone else, call the Shelter Hotline at 202-399-7093 or by dialing 311. If you believe there is an immediate medical emergency, call 911.

The District also has a list of hypothermia and low-barrier shelters.

FORECAST

TUESDAY EVENING: Mostly cloudy

Temperatures: 30s

Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph

Temperatures will hold in the 30s this evening under mostly cloudy skies.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light snow

Lows: 24-30

Winds: North 5 mph

A quick moving system will bring the chance for flurries and/or light snow showers to parts of the D.C. area. Snow chances are most likely along and south of I-66 and Route 50. Any snowfall accumulation looks light and generally less than a half inch. Watch for slick spots on area roads with temperatures dipping below freezing overnight.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny

Highs: 33-38

Winds: North 5-15 mph

Cooler weather is expected midweek with highs in the 30s. It will also be breezy, at times, adding a chill to the air.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny

Highs: 32-37

Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph

A calm, dry day is the expectation, with a pretty standard winter feel. It’s a good “catch your breath” day before the late-week change. Highs are forecast in the 30s, well below the average for this time of year.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for light snow

Highs: 33-38

Winds: West 5-10 mph

A new Arctic front pushes in, and First Alert Weather is watching for snow showers — best odds in the Allegheny Mountains, lower odds elsewhere. Temperatures drop sharply by late day into Friday night, and the colder, biting wind-chill pattern is set to carry into the weekend.

CURRENT CONDITIONS

