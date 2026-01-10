Sunday brings strong, gusty winds and chills to the DC region

Expect high winds and cooler temperatures across the D.C. region Sunday.

Sunday will bring a wind alert to the area, with gusts reaching 40 miles per hour.

The cold winds are part of a cold front, leading to highs in the 40s throughout the day, but the wind chill will make it feel like its in the 30s.

“It will be noticeably colder and windier,” said 7News First Alert Meteorologist Mark Peña.

The temperature will drop to frigid territory in the evening hours, falling to the high 20s to low 30s overnight, with a windchill in the low 20s.

“There won’t be much of a warmup on Sunday,” said Peña. “Even though we’ll see gradually clearing skies with some peaks of sunshine, there will still be chances for a lingering shower.”

Monday will be slightly warmer, as temperatures climb back to the 50s.

