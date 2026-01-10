Sunday brings strong, gusty winds and chills to the DC region

Expect high winds and cooler temperatures across the D.C. region Sunday.
Sunday will bring a wind alert to the area, with gusts reaching 40 miles per hour.
The cold winds are part of a cold front, leading to highs in the 40s throughout the day, but the wind chill will make it feel like its in the 30s.
“It will be noticeably colder and windier,” said 7News First Alert Meteorologist Mark Peña.
The temperature will drop to frigid territory in the evening hours, falling to the high 20s to low 30s overnight, with a windchill in the low 20s.
“There won’t be much of a warmup on Sunday,” said Peña. “Even though we’ll see gradually clearing skies with some peaks of sunshine, there will still be chances for a lingering shower.”
Monday will be slightly warmer, as temperatures climb back to the 50s.
- Listen to WTOP online and on the radio at 103.5 FM or 107.7 FM.
- Current traffic conditions
- Weather forecast
- Closings and Delays
- Sign up for WTOP email alerts
- Get custom alerts with the WTOP app for Apple and Android phones
FORECAST
TODAY: WIND ALERT: Partly cloudy, windy. Highs between 40 and 45, windchill in the 30s.
Winds: Northwest 15-25 mph, gusts: 35-40 mph
TONIGHT: Clear and breezy. Lows between 26 and 32, windchill in the 20s.
Winds: Northwest 10-20 mph
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs between 43 and 47.
Winds: West 10 mph
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs between 50 and 55.
Winds: Southwest 10 mph
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy. Highs between 46 and 50.
Winds: Southwest 10 mph