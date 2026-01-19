Bundle Up! MLK Day will be chilly in the DC region

If you plan to be outdoors on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, bundle up, because it will be another cold day in the D.C. region.
There will be plenty of sunshine during the day, especially for those heading to the 21st annual MLK Holiday D.C. Peace Walk and Parade, with highs in the upper 30s, according to 7News First Alert Meteorologist Jordan Evans. Be prepared for windy conditions with gusts ranging from 10 to 20 mph.
However, the evening hours will be totally different as temperatures will drop into the teens with single-digit wind chills.
“We will see clear skies overnight, and that will set the stage for a very cold morning tomorrow,” Evans said.
An arctic front will arrive in the D.C. region by Tuesday, bringing wind chill between 5 and 10 degrees. Even though there will be plenty of sunshine, highs remain below freezing in the upper 20s.
Wednesday will be another mostly sunny day, with highs in the 40s. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week, with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.
Friday temperatures will drop throughout the day with highs in the low 40s, setting up a chilly weekend. There is a chance of snow on Saturday and Sunday, with temperatures possibly staying below freezing.
FORECAST
MONDAY:
Sunny
Highs: 36-40
Wind Chill: 30s
Winds: West 10-20 mph
MONDAY NIGHT: COLD ALERT
Mostly clear
Lows: 10-18
Wind Chills: 0s
Winds: Northwest 10 mph
TUESDAY: COLD ALERT
Sunny
Highs: 25-29
Wind Chill: 10s
Winds: West 10-20 mph
WEDNESDAY:
Mostly sunny
Highs: 38-44
Winds: South 10-20 mph
THURSDAY:
Partly cloudy
Highs: 42-46
Winds: Northwest 10-20 mph
FRIDAY:
Partly cloudy
Highs: 36-42
Winds: South 5-10 mph
CURRENT CONDITIONS
