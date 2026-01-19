Bundle Up! MLK Day will be chilly in the DC region

There will be plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 30s. Be prepared for windy conditions with gusts ranging from 10 to 20 mph.

If you plan to be outdoors on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, bundle up, because it will be another cold day in the D.C. region.

There will be plenty of sunshine during the day, especially for those heading to the 21st annual MLK Holiday D.C. Peace Walk and Parade, with highs in the upper 30s, according to 7News First Alert Meteorologist Jordan Evans. Be prepared for windy conditions with gusts ranging from 10 to 20 mph.

However, the evening hours will be totally different as temperatures will drop into the teens with single-digit wind chills.

“We will see clear skies overnight, and that will set the stage for a very cold morning tomorrow,” Evans said.

An arctic front will arrive in the D.C. region by Tuesday, bringing wind chill between 5 and 10 degrees. Even though there will be plenty of sunshine, highs remain below freezing in the upper 20s.

Wednesday will be another mostly sunny day, with highs in the 40s. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week, with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

Friday temperatures will drop throughout the day with highs in the low 40s, setting up a chilly weekend. There is a chance of snow on Saturday and Sunday, with temperatures possibly staying below freezing.

FORECAST

MONDAY:

Sunny

Highs: 36-40

Wind Chill: 30s

Winds: West 10-20 mph

MONDAY NIGHT: COLD ALERT

Mostly clear

Lows: 10-18

Wind Chills: 0s

Winds: Northwest 10 mph

TUESDAY: COLD ALERT

Sunny

Highs: 25-29

Wind Chill: 10s

Winds: West 10-20 mph

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly sunny

Highs: 38-44

Winds: South 10-20 mph

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy

Highs: 42-46

Winds: Northwest 10-20 mph

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy

Highs: 36-42

Winds: South 5-10 mph

