Bundle up! Long holiday weekend comes with surge of cold weather in DC region

While the long weekend marks a respite from work for many, it won’t be offering the same from the blast of cold weather descending on the D.C. region.

Make sure to keep that heavy coat at arm’s length. Flurries could make an appearance, and feels-like temperatures won’t be surpassing 30 degrees for much of the holiday weekend.

Saturday morning offers a chance for snow showers and rain. But don’t hold your breath, snow lovers, “little to no snowfall accumulation is expected,” according to 7News First Alert Meteorologist Eileen Whelan.

The highest chance for possible rain or snowfall starts before sunrise Saturday and lasts through 1 p.m. A front will bring 2-4 inches of snow to western Maryland.

After the morning clouds, anticipate a little sunshine to break through by Saturday afternoon.

The brutal cold doubles down come Sunday as wind chills will stay in the 20s for the majority of the day.

Another snow opportunity could pop up, depending on the track of an offshore weather system. If snow makes an appearance, it would likely just be some flurries.

Come Monday, make sure to bundle up, especially if you’re participating in any outdoor activities marking Martin Luther King Jr. Day, such as the District’s annual Peace Walk and Parade.

Wind gusts on Monday are forecast to hit up to 25 mph.

FORECAST

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance AM rain/snow mix.

Highs: Mid 40s

Winds: Southwest 5-15 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy

Highs: Mid 30s

Winds: Northwest 10-20 mph

MLK DAY/MONDAY: Mostly sunny

Highs: Upper 30s

Winds: Southwest 10-15, Gusts 25 mph

CURRENT CONDITIONS

