Md. Gov. Moore follows stellar week picking football playoff games with more predictions

Another week, another fabulous slate of playoff games for football fans. And there’s no bigger fan than Maryland Gov. Wes Moore.

Another week, another fabulous slate of playoff games for football fans. And there’s no bigger fan than Maryland Gov. Wes Moore.

The governor had a dream week picking NFL and college playoff games for WTOP last week. He went 7-1 (2-0 for college and 5-1 for NFL). Moore’s only miss was picking the Jags over the Bills.

But, can he keep his hot streak going? Moore gave WTOP his picks in all five upcoming pro and college playoff games.

NFL matchups

For the NFL Divisional games, Moore likes Denver (14-3) at home to beat Buffalo (12-5).

“I wouldn’t want to play this Broncos team in Denver right now,” he told WTOP. “Bills quarterback Josh Allen has 10 interceptions on the season. I wouldn’t be surprised if we see at least one this weekend.”

“In the end, I really think it’s the defense for the Broncos that’s going to deliver the win for them,” he said.

In the San Francisco (14-3) at Seattle (12-5) matchup, Moore said, “This Seahawks team is looking like the most well-rounded in the playoffs. They’ve got it all.”

Moore said he’s paying attention to the injury status of Seahawks’ quarterback Sam Darnold (oblique). “If he plays, I’m confident, they’ll win,” he said.

New England (14-3) hosts Houston (12-5) in the other AFC Divisional game.

“I’m putting my faith in Drake Maye here. He’s been an animal on the field,” Moore said. “This Patriots team has one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL and I think it’s going to overcome this Texans’ defense.”

The governor saved his boldest pick for the final NFL game of the weekend between the Rams (12-5) and the Bears (11-6).

Frigid temperatures are expected in Chicago, which might favor the underdog home team. Bears’ second-year quarterback and Gonzaga High School alum Caleb Williams is coming off a game in which he completed an all-time clutch throw on fourth down to help Chicago advance.

“I think this is going to be a year for these sophomore quarterbacks,” Moore said, adding he thinks the Rams are “running out of steam.”

“I know this is my big upset of the week, but I’m locking in on the Bears,” he said.

College football

For the College Football Playoff National Championship game Monday night, Moore did not hesitate to pick undefeated Indiana (15-0) over Miami (13-2), despite the game being played in Miami Gardens.

“Miami has been playing great football and they’ve had a hell of a season but I just don’t see Indiana losing this one,” Moore told WTOP. “Indiana isn’t just winning games, they are blowing people out. What they did to Oregon last week was embarrassing. I mean they crushed them.”

The Hoosiers are led by Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who is a Miami native.

“I just think Mendoza does it all here. He gets the win and then rides into the first spot in the draft,” Moore said.

WTOP will keep checking in with Moore for his picks until a champion is crowned in the Super Bowl.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.