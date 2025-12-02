Winter weather advisories canceled for DC area after first taste of icy conditions

Tuesday morning brings wintry weather across the D.C. region, with rain, sleet and snow before changing to all rain later in the morning.

Skies are clearing out Tuesday evening in the D.C. area after the season’s first taste of wintry precipitation didn’t result in much snowfall, but did make life difficult for some morning commuters, as a combination of rain, wintry mix and frigid temperatures resulted in slick conditions.

A few slippery spots are still possible Tuesday night on untreated surfaces, as temperatures will fall below freezing in many places.

Winter weather advisories that were in place earlier Tuesday have been canceled for the D.C. area and east of the Alleghenies, according to the National Weather Service.

Winter Weather Advisories have been canceled to the east of the Alleghenies, but rain continues to the east of the Blue Ridge. Snow showers and freezing drizzle will continue on and off along the Allegheny Front, where a Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect through 10 PM. pic.twitter.com/WtHCZlEYpC — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) December 2, 2025

7News First Alert Meteorologist Steve Rudin said sunshine will return Wednesday, but as chilly air sticks around, temperatures will stay in the lower to middle 40s.

Ahead of the possibility of winter weather, area officials weren’t taking any chances and made an effort to minimalize the impact on drivers.

The Maryland State Highway Administration said on Monday that it pretreated all interstates and major routes in the Maryland suburbs of D.C., as well as Baltimore, Harford, Frederick, Carroll and Howard counties.

The Virginia Department of Transportation also said it prepared for the wintry weather, mobilizing snowplows Monday night.

D.C. activated its cold alert on Monday, opening hypothermia shelters for those experiencing homelessness. To find a shelter, visit the District Department of Human Services website.

7News First Alert Forecast

TUESDAY EVENING: Clearing skies.

Temperatures: 30s

Winds: North 10-15 mph

TUESDAY NIGHT: Scattered clouds.

Lows: 26-32

Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny.

Highs: 40-45

Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy

Highs: 40-45

Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy.

Highs: 30s

Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph

