Bitter blast of winter chills descend on DC region

Cold weather continues this week in the D.C. region, as clouds thicken and temperatures tumble into the teens.

7News First Alert Meteorologist Jordan Evens said snow is accumulating three to six inches in Southern Virginia, where the winter storm warnings are in effect, and potentially one to three inches around the Richmond area.

Monday night will be bitterly cold, with lows dropping into the teens and low 20s.

Sunshine returns Tuesday, but the winter-like chill continues with below-average temperatures in the mid-to-upper 30s.

Clouds move back on Wednesday, with a chance of rain showers and highs in the upper 40s.

Evens said Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid-40s.

FORECAST

MONDAY NIGHT: Gradual clearing. Lows between 14 and 24.

Winds: West 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs between 37 and 40, wind chills in the 30s.

Winds: South 5-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy. Chance of rain. Highs between 45 and 50.

Winds: South 5-15 mph, gusts 20-25 mph

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs between 42 and 46.

Winds: West 5-10 mph

CURRENT CONDITIONS

