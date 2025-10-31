Windy, chilly conditions for Halloween trick or treaters in DC region

If you're heading outdoors Friday to take part in any Halloween events like trick or treating, make sure to bundle up as the windy and chilly conditions expected across the D.C. region.

If you’re heading outdoors Friday night to take part in any Halloween events à la trick or treating, make sure to bundle up as windy and chilly conditions are in store across the D.C. region.

Friday’s high temperatures are expected to only get into the low 60s as wind gusts of up to 50 mph have the potential to make it feel a bit bone-chilling.

Wind advisories are expected to remain in effect for much of the day for residents in parts of central and western Maryland, according to the National Weather Service.

While winds are expected to die down by sunset, around 6 p.m., the teeth-chattering conditions won’t necessarily be dying along with it.

“Temperatures will fall out of the 50s into the 40s tonight for the trick or treaters,” said 7New First Alert Senior Meteorologist Eileen Whelan.

So, stay safe, watch out for spooky skeletons and make sure to score some hot chocolate to keep those bones warm.

FORECAST

HALLOWEEN EVENING:

Scattered clouds, breezy

Temperatures: 50s

Winds: West 15-30 mph

Winds will gradually ease toward sunset, but it will still be breezy and cool for trick-or-treat time with feels-like temperatures in the 40s.

HALLOWEEN NIGHT:

Mainly clear

Lows: 38-45

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

Clear skies are likely overnight will cool temperatures. Low temperatures will fall into the 30s in the Shenandoah Valley with temperatures in the 40s for the rest of the area.

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy

Highs: 58-63

Winds: Northwest 5-15 mph

November starts off dry and seasonable. After a cool morning, temperatures will warm nicely into the upper 50s to lower 60s and winds gusting around 20-25 mph. Overall, really nice weather is in store for your Saturday plans. Sunset is at 6:07 p.m. We ‘fall back’ Sunday morning at 2 a.m., so you may want to turn your clocks back one hour before going to bed Saturday night. We will gain one hour of sleep overnight.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy

Highs: around 60

Winds: Light

The sun will rise at 6:38 a.m., so early rises will enjoy brighter skies an hour earlier in the day. Beautiful fall weather is in store with seasonably mild afternoon highs around 60. With the return to Standard Time, get ready for the sun to set just after 5 p.m. We will continue to see earlier sunsets through the Winter Solstice on December 21st.

MONDAY:

Mostly sunny

Highs: near 60

Winds: West 8-12 mph

Plan for a sunny day with highs just around 60 degrees. A dry cold front is set to move across the area during the evening.

