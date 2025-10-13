Nor’easter brings stormy weather, heavy winds to DC region

Rain and strong winds are affecting the D.C. region Monday as a nor'easter that brought stormy conditions during the weekend exits the mid-Atlantic region.

Rain and strong winds are affecting the D.C. region Monday in the aftermath of a nor’easter, which is exiting the mid-Atlantic region, that brought stormy conditions during the weekend.

Cloudy skies, isolated showers and a few pockets of drizzle are on the docket for the region during the evening hours.

Those attending the Washington Commanders-Chicago Bears game at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland, should put on their wet-weather gear because there will be “patchy drizzle” with temperatures falling to the 50s with winds coming from the north at around 10 to 20 mph, said Steve Rudin, 7News First Alert meteorologist.

The wet weather could impact the playing conditions.

The conditions mirror what happened Sunday from the coastal storm, as Ocean City, Maryland, received an inch of rainfall with winds gusting 50 mph at the beaches. Lesser rainfall totals occurred in the D.C. metro area, but wind gusts rose to 37 mph.

Tuesday will begin with some lingering showers and breezy conditions, but the wind and the cool will diminish as the day progresses, with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. Clouds will decrease and some sun may appear in the afternoon.

The weather will be better on Wednesday and Thursday as sunshine will be coming to the region.

FORECAST

MONDAY EVENING FOOTBALL FORECAST:

Isolated showers, drizzle

Temperatures: 54-59

Winds: North 10-15, Gusts to 25 mph

The Commanders are home for Monday Night Football on ABC7. If you’re heading to Northwest Stadium, grab the wet-weather gear along with an extra layer or two. A few showers along with patchy drizzle will make for a damp evening. Temperatures will hold in the middle to upper 50s.

OVERNIGHT:

Pockets of drizzle, damp

Lows: 50s

Winds: North 10-15 mph

Scattered showers will dot the radar during the overnight hours with breezy winds and temperatures in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Midday clearing, breezy

Highs: 68-73

Winds: North 5-15, Gusts 20 mph

Overcast skies in the morning will give way to a few peeks of late-day sun, as the coastal low pulls farther out to sea. Northerly breezes will ease, as the day progresses with warmer, more seasonable, highs around 70 degrees.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly sunny, breezy

Highs: 70-75

Winds: Northwest 10-20 mph

Beautiful October weather is expected midweek with sunshine, warm highs in the 70s, and refreshing breezes with low humidity.

THURSDAY:

Mostly sunny

Highs: 63-67

Winds: Northwest 10-15+ mph

Cooler sunshine is in store Thursday with highs in the 60s. It will be a beautiful autumn day followed by a cold night. Frost is possible by Friday morning outside of the Capital Beltway. The National Weather Service may issue Frost Alerts, so stay tuned.

Power outages

Current conditions

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.