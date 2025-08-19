Beaches near DC area close for swimming to brace for Hurricane Erin

Though Hurricane Erin is not predicted to hit land, the Category 2 storm is making its way through waves and rip currents up the East Coast.

The storm will mainly affect North Carolina, but some beaches near the D.C. area have closed for swimming to keep beachgoers safe, including Ocean City in Maryland, and Dewey Beach, Rehoboth Beach, and Bethany Beach in Delaware.

The Town of Ocean City released a statement Tuesday morning alerting travelers that weather and surf conditions are not safe for swimming. Dewey Beach, Rehoboth Beach, and Bethany Beach released similar statements.

Hurricane Erin is expected to grow as it continues to move through the Atlantic Ocean this week. The National Hurricane Center said rip currents along East Coast beaches could be “life-threatening,” with maximum sustained winds near 105 mph and the hurricane extending outward up to 80 miles from its center.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the center of the hurricane will pass east of the Bahamas Tuesday, and then move over the Western Atlantic between the East Coast on Wednesday and Thursday.

