Floods and overflowing rivers: The aftermath of DC-area rain

The D.C. area experienced a ton of rain this week — and now residents are seeing the aftereffects.

On a normal day, the Fredericksburg City Dock gets you on the water. Thursday, much of it is underwater with the Rappahannock River way over its banks.

Minister Victoria Wright with Arm of the Lord Ministries and her friend were at the dock Wednesday, sitting on a bench, which is now nowhere to be seen.

“I’ve been here every day this week, and I’m just amazed,” she said, describing the water as, usually, beautiful and blue.

“It was calm and peaceful, and you felt safe. But as I’m here today, this water you can see is kind of a brownish, dirty looking and it’s scary. The water is scary today.”

A few miles up Sophia Street, there’s a homeowner out of the flood plain, but the nearby bike path is out of commission.

He’s got an incredible view of what’s happening in the Rappahannock River, however.

“I think the river is obviously 14 or 15 feet above where it normally is, and there’s a lot of debris and trees and whatnot, flowing down the river right now,” he told WTOP’s Neal Augenstein.

He said there are flood areas that used to be impacted much more, there’s not terrible flood issues like there used to have.

WTOP’s Neal Augenstein contributed to this report.

