Sunshine, low humidity welcome June in DC area

Passing showers and scattered thunderstorms hit the D.C. region on Saturday, triggering severe thunderstorm warnings. But the first day of June starts off with sunshine and low humidity, as a cold front comes through.

The storms come a day after heavy showers and severe storms slammed through the area Friday night.

WTOP Meteorologist Mike Stinneford said a cold front is coming through the area Saturday evening.

“With that front, we can’t rule out a shower or thunderstorm,” before 9 p.m., Stinneford said.

It will be clear and cool overnight with dmishining winds. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

But Sunday’s weather will be much better than it was on Friday and Saturday.

“(It will be) a beautiful day on Sunday,” Stinneford said. “Lots of sunshine, pleasant, (and) low humidity.”

Temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s.

The warmer weather will continue into the workweek. Monday will be partly cloudy with temperatures in the low to mid-70s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be sunny and warm.

FORECAST

THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT: Breezy with a chance of a shower or thunderstorm.

OVERNIGHT: Clear and cooler with diminishing winds. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

SUNDAY: Sunny and pleasant with low humidity. Highs in the low to mid-70s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid-70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

CURRENT CONDITIONS

