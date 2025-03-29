Saturday to mark the warmest day of the year as cherry blossoms take center stage

Despite some gloomy clouds, D.C. residents will see some unseasonably warm temperatures that will climb into the low to mid 80s on Saturday.

If you’ve been waiting for the perfect day to see the cherry blossoms in peak bloom, look no further. Saturday is looking like it’s going to be the warmest day of the year so far.

It may be time to lock up those layers! Despite seeing some gloomy clouds that will loom over the D.C. region, residents see some unseasonably warm temperatures that will climb into the low to mid 80s by the afternoon.

Make sure to be careful, though, as the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the D.C.-area until 7 p.m., alerting to an increased fire risk for the region. The NWS does not recommend open burning on Saturday.

On top of the local fire warning, southwesterly winds have the potential to draft some smoke over the mountains into our area due to wildfires in North Carolina and South Carolina. You may be able to see and smell the smoke, according to 7News First Alert Meteorologist Eileen Whelan.

On the bright side, Whelan added that the winds will create the perfect climate for the Cherry Blossom Kite Festival on Saturday by the Washington Monument.

Traffic woes

Beware: Expect backups all around the National Mall and the Tidal Basin, as people continue to pile in to see the cherry blossoms. WTOP’s Traffic Center has reported backup in Southwest D.C, from Independence Ave to Maine Ave and 17th Street. On Interstate 395, residents can also expected to be affected.

Also adding to traffic woes, the Nationals. The D.C. team are set to host the Phillies for a 4 p.m. game.

Looking ahead

Don’t worry, these warm temperatures aren’t fleeting. Sunday you can expect another cloudy but warm day, with highs in the upper 70s.

Come Monday, we will likely see some storms rumble into our region.

You can check out the full forecast below.

FORECAST

SATURDAY EVENING:

Mostly cloudy and warm

Temperatures: 70s

Winds: South 5-10 mph; Gusts: 20 mph

Mostly cloudy skies will continue and temperatures will remain very warm. SATURDAY NIGHT:

Mostly cloudy, mild

Lows: 60s

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

Mostly cloudy, otherwise dry and warm. Most areas barely drop below 60 degrees. SUNDAY:

Mostly cloudy

Isolated Showers

Highs: Around 80

Winds: South 5-15, Gusts 25 mph

Cloudy skies with a few peeks of sunshine before noon. Otherwise, another cloudy and very warm day with temperatures back near 80 degrees. Chances for a few passing showers increases in the afternoon. MONDAY:

STORM ALERT

Partly to mostly cloudy, windy; showers and storms likely

Highs: 70s

Winds: Southwest 10-20, Gusts to 30 mph

First Alert Weather continues to monitor the risk for showers and strong thunderstorms Monday, all part of a cold front that will bring a push of cooler air for Tuesday. TUESDAY:

Sunny and breezy

Highs: 55-60

Winds: Northwest 5-15 mph; Gusts: 20 mph

Sunny skies and much cooler behind Monday night front. Temperatures will feel cooler, but will actually be a lot closer to average for the beginning of April. WEDNESDAY:

Increasing clouds

Highs: 57-62

Winds: Southeast 5-10

Increasing clouds and milder temperatures.

CURRENT CONDITIONS

