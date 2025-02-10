DC region braces for up to 8 inches of heavy snow Tuesday

The D.C. area is bracing for another dose of snow this week as forecasters are warning the region will see several inches of fresh powder come Tuesday.

The National Weather Service said Monday that a winter storm warning would be in effect from 1 p.m. on Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday as snow totals could range between 4 and 8 inches.

The heaviest snowfall is expected between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Tuesday. Officials predict between 1 and 2 inches of snow may accumulate per hour.

The agency urged D.C.-area residents to be alert and cautious as road conditions could prove hazardous and impact the Tuesday evening commute.

7News First Alert Senior Meteorologist Brian van de Graaff told WTOP snow would develop in a southwest to northeast direction, with higher snow totals more likely to accumulate across the south.

Temperatures will kick off the day above freezing but will eventually dip into the low 30s, even the upper 20s, according to van de Graaff, who noted the Tuesday morning commute would be entirely dry.

DC-area readies for snow

A state of emergency was issued by Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who called on Virginians to “prepare for possible impacts to roadways and infrastructure beginning overnight Monday throughout Tuesday.”

In the District, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that the District’s Snow Team would be initiated, a deployment which includes the activation of over 200 snow plows to treat major roadways and neighborhood streets. The snow teams are expected to hit the streets at approximately 8 p.m. on Monday to begin pretreatment.

School closures underway

As preparations are ongoing before the big snow day, the first school closures and delays were announced for students across the D.C. region.

In Maryland, early announcements trickled in from Prince George’s County Public Schools and private institution Riverdale Baptist School, both of which are closing early on Tuesday. Frederick County Public Schools said they would end instructions 3.5 hours early on Tuesday.

In Virginia, Fredericksburg City Public Schools, Loudoun County Public Schools, Fauquier County Public Schools and Prince William County Public Schools announced classes would not be in session at all, among others.

A look ahead at midweek forecast

Come Wednesday, residents will be dealing with some leftover snow that will eventually turn into a wintry mix by the evening as temperatures rise back up to the upper 30s.

Morning rain is expected Thursday, with temperatures potentially bouncing into the upper 40s. The day may be mostly cloudy, however.

Full forecast

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy

Lows: 25-32

Winds: Light

Skies turn mostly cloudy overnight with chilly lows below freezing.

TUESDAY: WINTER STORM WARNING

Cloudy, snow begins midday; 3 to 6″ metro, higher amounts south

Highs: 32-37

Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph

First Alert Weather is on “winter alert” for snow that is set to arrive midday Tuesday. The National Weather Service has posted a “winter storm warning” for areas inside and around the beltway, along with southern Maryland and points south. General snow totals will be between 3 to 6 inches, with heavier amounts south. Jackpot zones may pick up 7 to 8″ by early Wednesday morning. A “winter weather advisory” has been posted along the border of Maryland and Pennsylvania.

WEDNESDAY:

Snow ends early morning; Late afternoon/evening wintry mix to rain

Highs: 35-40

Winds: East 5-10 mph

Snow will rapidly draw to a close early Wednesday. About a 12-hour lull is anticipated before another round of potentially disruptive weather arrives. Plan for a wintry mix with freezing rain and sleet by evening before transition to all rain during the overnight. Additional weather alerts are likely to be issued by the National Weather Service.

THURSDAY:

Lingering showers end, clearings

Highs: 43-48

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

Lingering showers will draw to a close early in the day and skies will begin to clear. Temperatures will reach the 40s with a southwesterly wind.

CURRENT CONDITIONS

