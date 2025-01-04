Windy, wintry weekend: What you need to know about the weather

After Friday's snowy and frigid temperatures, the weekend will not be any better in the D.C. area.

The D.C. area is bracing for a winter storm, set to blow through on Sunday night and persist into the workweek. Here’s what you need to know.

Saturday’s cold, gusty weather will give way to snow Sunday evening, according to 7News First Alert Meteorologist Mark Peña.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the D.C. region, in effect from 10 p.m. Sunday to 1 a.m. Tuesday. Between five and nine inches of accumulation are expected, with up to 12 inches in certain areas.

While Sunday will start with sunny skies, increasing clouds in the afternoon will give way to snow beginning around 8 p.m., Peña said. The intensity of the snowfall will increase overnight.

On Monday, snow is expected to continue for most of the day, especially along and south of the Interstate 66 corridor.

“Snow may mix with sleet and perhaps some freezing rain Monday morning into the afternoon,” according to the weather service, adding that precipitation is expected to ease Monday afternoon.

‘Travel could be very difficult’

The NWS advises against traveling during the storm.

“Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous,” according to the weather service. “Travel could be very difficult.”

If you absolutely have to drive, officials suggest bringing a winter storm kit packed with tire chains, booster cables, a flashlight, blankets “and anything else that would help you survive in case you become stranded.”

A state of emergency in Virginia – to take effect Sunday – was declared by Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Friday in anticipation of the winter weather. Crews have already begun pre-treating roads in the state.

“I’m encouraging all Virginians, visitors, and travelers to stay alert, monitor the weather forecast, and prepare now for any potential impacts,” Youngkin said. “Given the current projected size of the storm, if your post-holiday travel plans have you leaving Sunday, I encourage you to adjust those plans to leave on Saturday.”

In Maryland, Gov. Wes Moore declared a state of preparedness to take effect Sunday and last through Monday.

“A State of Preparedness enhances the state’s ability to respond swiftly and effectively to potential hazards and threats before they escalate and provides an easy path for information sharing and coordination,” according to a news release from Moore’s office.

Travelers should brace for potential delays and cancellations on airlines Monday, according to 7News First Alert Meteorologist Jordan Evans.

Colder temps ahead

7News First Alert Chief Meteorologist Veronica Johnson said the “very cold weekend” will serve as a precursor to even colder temperatures that will stick around into the week ahead. The highest readings this week will stay around freezing temperatures.

The teeth-chattering temperatures won’t be going anywhere anytime soon, according to Johnson. She warned they would be sticking around through mid-January.

FORECAST

SATURDAY EVENING:

Clear and Cold

Temperatures: 24-32

Winds: West 10-20 mph

Clear skies and calming winds will allow temperatures to drop quickly.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Mostly Clear

Lows: 13-23

Winds: West 5-10 mph

Lighter winds overnight with very cold temperatures from 13 to 23 degrees.

SUNDAY: WINTER ALERT P.M.

Increasing Clouds

Highs: 32-36

Winds: Northwest 5-15 mph

Make preparations! Sunshine in the morning will give way to cloudy skies by the afternoon. Snow will increase across the area from the west beginning around 8 p.m. Snow will be light at first, but increase in intensity overnight.

MONDAY: WINTER ALERT

Snow

Highs: 28-32

Winds: East 5-10 mph

Snow will fall for most of the day, especially along and south of I-66. A winter storm watch has been posted for the area ahead of the storm. Snow totals will range from 4 to 8 inches across the D.C. metro with locally higher totals of up to 10 inches. Some sleet may mix in for areas south of I-66 early.

TUESDAY:

Breezy

Highs: 27-31

Winds: Northwest 15-25 mph

Conditions turn cold and breezy behind the winter storm. Snow on the ground will add to the chill in the air as winds pick up, putting wind chills in the 10s and 20s throughout the day. Wind gusts may reach 40 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly Cloudy, Windy

Highs: 28-33

Wind Chills: 15-25

Winds: Northwest 10-20 mph

A reinforcing shot of cold air arrives along another Arctic front. No snow is expected, but northwest winds 20-30 mph will have wind chills in the 10s and 20s during the day.

