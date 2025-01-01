Whipping winds welcome 2025 in DC area

New Year's Day featured whipping winds with Wednesday's forecast calling for gusts as high as 50 mph in the D.C. area.

D.C. residents welcomed the new year amid some whipping winds Wednesday, as the forecast called for wind gusts as high as 50 mph.

The highest gusts were expected Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service which issued a wind advisory for the D.C. region through 7 p.m.

“It will be quite bumpy on the flights going in and out of the airport today and for high-profile vehicles driving on north and southbound roads,” said 7News First Alert Meteorologist Jordan Evans.

During the advisory, winds could knock down tree limbs, possibly causing some power outages.

With sunshine for New Year’s Day, temperatures were forecast to be in the 50s.

“Winds will calm down tonight. Temperatures fall down to freezing by early tomorrow,” Evans said.

Two upcoming snowfall possibilities

Temperatures will fall into the 40s Thursday and Friday as a fast-moving system approaches the D.C. region, possibly bringing some light snowfall.

“We may have a few rain or snow showers Friday afternoon but I wouldn’t expect too many impacts due to the warm temperatures,” Evans said.

Though the snow isn’t expected to stick Friday, an incoming system could bring more snowfall during the first weekend of 2025.

“The main event may move in by Sunday night into Monday, a possible winter storm again for early next week as the arctic air moves in,” Evans said.

Weekend temperatures will be frigid with highs in the mid-30s, and wind chills in the 20s.

“It’s still too early to pinpoint accumulations, an inch or more of snow is likely at this point across parts of the Mid-Atlantic,” said 7News First Alert Meteorologist Steve Rudin.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><em>WTOP’s Acacia James and the Associated Press contributed to this report.</em> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Forecast

WEDNESDAY EVENING:

WIND ADVISORY UNTIL 7 P.M.

Partly cloudy

Temperatures: 40s to 30s

Winds: Northwest 10-15 Gusts to 25 mph

A wind advisory remains active until 7 p.m. As the evening progresses, winds will slowly ease, but will remain on the breezy side with gusts to 25 mph at times. Wind chills will fall below freezing.

OVERNIGHT:

Mainly clear. Breezy

Lows: 28-33

Winds: West 10-20 mph

Mainly clear skies overnight will allow temperatures to drop to near freezing by dawn. It will remain breezy, so feels-like temperatures will be in the 20s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy

Highs: 37-42

Winds: West 10-15 mph

Wind Chills: 30-35

It’s back to work and school for many and you’ll want to dress warmly with wind chills in the 20s during the morning and wind chills in the low to mid 30s during the afternoon. Dry weather is expected with morning sun and scattered afternoon clouds.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance PM rain, snow

Highs: around 45

Winds: West 8-12 mph

Ahead of another push of cold air, highs for the day will reach the middle 40s. Latest guidance brings a chance for a brief rain/snow mix during the afternoon hours. Rainfall totals will be less than .10″ with little to no snow accumulation expected.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny

Highs: 30-35

Winds: West 10-15, Gusts to 30 mph

Arctic air settles in for the first weekend of 2025. Morning wind chills in the teens will give way to wind chills in the 20s during the afternoon.

SUNDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Cold

Highs: around 32

Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph

Cold temperatures remain locked in place for the day under mostly sunny skies. Later in day, clouds will increase ahead of our next weather make which is likely to bring snow to region.

SUNDAY NIGHT INTO MONDAY:

The first snow of the season is possible late Sunday night into Monday. It’s still too early to pinpoint accumulations, an inch or more of snow is likely at this point across parts of the Mid-Atlantic.

