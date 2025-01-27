Ditch some layers! Warmer weather coming to the DC area

You can ditch some layers for now: Monday will be the start of a warmer week in the D.C. area after frigid temperatures froze the region last week.

Sunshine will make its return as temperatures will be in the low 50s, according to 7News Meteorologist Jordan Evans. But at night, the story will be a little different.

“Some more clouds stream in. Temperatures in the low 30s,” Evans said.

It will be mostly sunny on Tuesday as well, with a high near 50 degrees. Northwest winds will be coming in at 10 to 15 mph.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with temperatures pushing to near 60 degrees. But Evans said the south winds “will be quite breezy, anywhere from 10 to 20 miles per hour.”

Thursday will be cooler with temperatures bobbing in the 40s. It will also mark another day where residents across the D.C. region will be able to soak in some more sunshine.

However, wet weather could be coming this weekend, as there is a 40% chance of rain on Saturday.

Luckily, the much-needed rain drops will be able to wash most of the leftover snow and the salt used to melt the ice on the roads and sidewalks — one less thing for drivers to think about.

FORECAST

MONDAY:

Mostly sunny

Highs: 48-52

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

The sunshine returns and temperatures stay above average in the low 50s.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Mostly clear

Lows: 26-32

Winds: Southwest 10 mph

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy

Highs: 49-54

Winds: West 10-20 mph

Temperatures climb to the low 50s under partly cloudy skies.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly sunny

Highs: 55-60

Winds: Southwest 10-20 mph

The warmest day of the week as temperatures get close to 60 degrees with more humidity. Rain is currently not expected with the next front.

THURSDAY:

Sunny

Highs: 42-48

Winds: Northwest 10-20 mph

Cooler but closer to average behind the front in the middle to upper 40s with sunny skies.

