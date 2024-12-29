Springlike temperatures to come to an end as rain, cold front move in for New Year’s Eve

It may feel like spring Sunday, but that's going to come to an end as rain and a cold front usher in colder temperatures with the new year.

It may feel like spring Sunday, but that’s going to come to an end as rain and a cold front usher in colder temperatures with the new year.

You might need a rain coat Sunday night since showers are expected after 4 p.m. But the cold front won’t really be felt in the D.C. area until New Year’s Day.

“The rain ends and we’ll see the warmer temperatures stick around for Monday and Tuesday with a forecast high of 60 degrees tomorrow and Tuesday, and then the cold returns for 2025,” said 7News First Alert Meteorologist Jordan Evans.

The rain isn’t expected to be a washout, but it could bring some windy weather Sunday evening.

“I’m not expecting heavy rain but still some moderate showers are possible for a couple of hours,” Evans said. “A rumble of thunder or two can’t be ruled out as well as some gusty winds up to 45 mph.”

There is some good news for Monday as it is expected to be relatively warm, in the 60s, without being as humid as this weekend.

Showers could put a damper on some New Year’s Eve festivities Tuesday night.

Temperatures will drop into the upper 40s on New Year’s Day.

Forecast

SUNDAY:

Rainy and mild

Highs: 63-68

Winds: South 15-25 mph

After the warm front passes, a very mild day is in store with temperatures looking more like early spring in the 60s. Rain continues throughout the day but will be heavy at times as the cold front moves in overnight.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Rain ending

Lows: 50-55

Winds: Southwest 10-20 mph

Rain should end before midnight with the passing cold front. Temperatures remain mild in the 50s overnight to start Monday.

MONDAY:

Mostly sunny

Highs: 55-60

Winds: West 10-15 mph

Drier conditions return behind the first weather-maker. Temperatures stay almost 15 degrees above average in the low 60s

TUESDAY:

Evening showers

Highs: 56-61

Winds: Southeast 10-15 mph

A quick moving weather-maker moves through with showers during New Year’s Eve activities. NEW YEAR’S DAY:

Mostly cloudy

Highs: 48-54

Winds: Northwest 15-25 mph

Conditions turn colder and breezy behind the weather-maker with falling temperatures. Get ready cold air to start 2025. Current conditions

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.