Dreary Saturday precedes heavy rain, gusty winds in DC region

After a dreary Saturday, you can expect even more rain over the next few days in the D.C. region. Here’s what you need to know.

On and off rain showers are making for a damp Saturday with temperatures close to 50 degrees. The wet weather and fog are due to a cold air damming pattern, according to 7News First Alert Meteorologist Jordan Evans.

While the rain showers will continue Sunday, a warm front passing through the area will bring temperatures up to the 60s.

After some peaks of sunshine Sunday morning, a cold front is expected to move in Sunday evening. That front could bring some heavy rain showers and wind gusts up to 30 mph.

After that cold front passes through, the D.C. region gets somewhat of a reprieve from the rain on Monday, with unseasonably warm temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

Conditions will be partly cloudy with some sunshine peaking through and a chance of sporadic showers.

Tuesday, temperatures stay about the same as Monday, with rain in the afternoon and evening.

According to Evans, temperatures are going to drop later in the week.

Here’s a look ahead at the forecast.

SATURDAY:

Rain and fog

Highs: 46-51

Winds: South 5-10 mph

Plan for a soggy Saturday with on and off rain and fog due to Cold Air Damming pattern. This will likely keep temperatures lower than many forecasts in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Rain totals will range from a quarter to half an inch.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Rain

Lows: 45-50

Winds: South 5-10 mph

More rain and fog across the area as the warm front begins to approach. Temperatures hold steady near 50 degrees.

SUNDAY:

Rainy and mild

Highs: 62-67

Winds: South 10-20 mph

After the warm front passes, a very mild day is in store with temperatures looking more like early spring in the 60s. Rain continues throughout the day but will be heavy at times as the cold front moves in overnight.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy

Highs: 56-61

Winds: West 5-15 mph

Temperatures stay mild behind the front as another weather-maker approaches from the west. Sunshine returns with passing clouds and a few spotty showers.

TUESDAY:

PM rain

Highs: 53-60

Winds: South 10-15 mph

A shortwave system moves through with more showers during the afternoon and evening. Rain totals less than half an inch expected. Plan for colder conditions for the rest of the week.

Current conditions

