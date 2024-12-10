Dense fog expected to complicate Tuesday morning commute in DC area

The D.C. area is enjoying a brief reprieve from bitterly cold temperatures, but drivers will have different weather-related concerns Tuesday.

The National Weather Service has extended its dense fog advisory for the District of Columbia until noon.

Fog began to settle over the region Monday night and “may be dense in a few spots” Tuesday morning, according to 7News First Alert Meteorologist Jordan Evans.

And even when that fog does lift, more headaches could be in store for commuters, as Evans said it’s set to be a wet next couple of days. Showers are set to return late Tuesday afternoon.

“But the main event starts after midnight into early Wednesday. Rain for your Wednesday morning may be heavy at times around lunch time, and some gusty winds as the front moves through, and even a low, but not zero, chance for a couple of strong to severe wind gusts, especially east of I-95,” Evans said.

7News Chief Meteorologist Veronica Johnson further forecast that rain totals could reach over an inch on Wednesday, adding that wind gusts were expected to hit 35 mph.

After enduring all that, the reward is the return of bone-chilling temperatures Thursday. Wind chills will drop back down to as low as 19 degrees Thursday morning.

7News First Alert Weather Forecast

TUESDAY: MORNING FOG ALERT: Mostly cloudy, chance for showers. Highs between 56 and 62.

Winds: South 5-10 mph

TUESDAY NIGHT: Rain likely. Temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

Winds: South 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: STORM ALERT: Rain likely, heavy at times. Windy. Highs between 57 and 63.

Winds: SW 5-10 mph to NW 10-15, gusts 25+ mph later in the day

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy. Highs between 38 and 46. Wind chills in the 20s and 30s.

Winds: West 10-15, gusts 25 mph

FRIDAY AND THIS WEEKEND: Dry and cold weather is expected Friday and Saturday, with morning temperatures in the 20s (and areas of frost) and afternoon highs in the 40s. Rain chances return Sunday, with highs around 50.

Current conditions

