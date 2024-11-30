Breezy, cold and chilly forecast for region prompts hypothermia alert in DC

D.C., Maryland and Virginia are just hours away from the start of meteorological winter, but the chilling temperatures associated with the holiday season are already here! Here's what you need to know.

D.C., Maryland and Virginia are just hours away from the start of meteorological winter, but the chilling temperatures associated with the holiday season are already here. Here’s what you need to know.

Black Friday’s clouds, breezes and snow flurries have given way to falling temperatures across the D.C. region, with the entire area expected to dip into the 20s before daybreak, according to WTOP Meteorologist Mike Stinneford.

“Saturday will be a breezy and cold day with highs struggling to get above 40 degrees,” Stinneford said.

The National Weather Service is also predicting dry and cold conditions for Saturday, with temperatures “falling well below average as a very cold airmass moves over the region.”

Colder tonight with low temperatures ranging from the mid teens at higher elevations to the mid 20s at lower elevations. #DCwx #MDwx #VAwx #WVwx pic.twitter.com/oDdavlxnyL — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) November 30, 2024

These freezing and near-freezing temperatures have prompted hypothermia alerts across the area. In the District, Mayor Muriel Bowser activated D.C.’s hypothermia alert beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, citing temperatures that will feel like 30 degrees due to the wind chill.

“These temperatures significantly increase your risk for hypothermia and frostbite,” AlertDC said.

Those who have symptoms of hypothermia — shivering, memory loss, confusion, sleepiness, stiff muscles — should call 911. People experiencing homelessness in the District can call 311 for information on sheltering from the cold.

Other jurisdictions may have similar hypothermia alerts activating when temperatures and wind chills fall below freezing, most of which may be sticking around through the beginning of the workweek.

Heads up, DC! A hypothermia alert has been issued. Wear layers to prevent hypothermia . Warning signs include shivering, memory loss, confusion, sleepiness & stiff muscles. Call 911 if you have these symptoms

Call 311 for shelter Learn more: https://t.co/N884UzH2N8 pic.twitter.com/ekZDyg48y4 — DC Homeland Security & Emergency Management (@DC_HSEMA) November 21, 2024

Sunday’s start to meteorological winter will bring highs in the low to mid-40s for much of the area, but temperatures are likely to feel colder. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will trend colder too, with Stinneford forecasting highs lingering around 10 degrees below average throughout the week.

“Dry and cold weather will continue Monday and Tuesday,” Stinneford said. “We will see a good deal of cloud cover on Wednesday, with a risk of rain or snow Wednesday night into Thursday morning.”

Current weather:

Forecast:

BEFORE DAYBREAK SATURDAY: Clear to partly cloudy skies. Diminishing winds. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s in suburbs, upper 20s near D.C.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cold. Highs upper 30s to lower 40s

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and cold. Highs low to mid-40s

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and cold. Highs upper 30s to lower 40s

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and remaining cold. Highs upper 30s to lower 40s

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid-40s

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.