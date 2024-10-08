Florida residents prepare for the worst from Hurricane Milton

As Hurricane Milton barrels toward Florida as a Category 4 storm, officials in the Sunshine State are preparing for yet another disaster in a span of less than two weeks. WTOP spoke with some of the people evacuating.

As Hurricane Milton barrels toward Florida as a Category 4 storm, officials in the Sunshine State are preparing for yet another disaster in a span of less than two weeks.

Officials are ordering mandatory evacuations in Florida, which many are heeding. WTOP spoke to some of them.

Bob Gervey moved to Tampa after Hurricane Ida, thinking it would a safer area.

“We were told they had no hurricanes there for 100 years, so we were going to be situated just fine,” Gervey said.

Since the move, he’s evacuated four times — counting Milton.

“We live in a condo on the seventh floor, and it’s a little bit away from the water,” he said. “We were never mandatory evacuated and we never had damage, but this time it’s mandatory.”

Milton could be the first storm in a century to land a direct hit on the populous Tampa Bay region. The area is still reeling from Hurricane Helene, which made landfall 100 miles north of Tampa in late September.

“This is déjà vu, and we actually took a ride last week after Helene and looked at one of the islands that we would frequent. It’s very charming, very cool — Davis Island — and that looked like post-Katrina flooded,” Gervey said. “The whole island was underwater. And the nice little village, with all the nice little boutique stores and sort of nice little chic sort of restaurants — all the furnishing was all on the street.”

One of the homes inundated by Helene belongs to former WTOP commentator Chris Core, who now lives in the Tampa area.

“Our home was taken away by Helene. It was still standing, but it’s not livable, and then this is coming along, as we were trying to fix it up and now we’ve evacuated,” Core said. “In order to find a place to go where we can get in, we had to drive all the way to, basically Disney World, because everybody in the Tampa area is trying to get the heck out before the next one comes. So, it’s just about as bad as it could possibly be.”

Core said his town, Pass-a-Grille Beach, is “history,” and will likely never be recovered.

“I’m not a kid anymore, so at my age this is really tough. But we’re coping the best we can,” Core said.

Eileen Gaul lives in the Riverview suburb of Tampa. Sunday, while getting ready for the storm, she had to go to three different gas stations just to fill up. At the third station, she had to wait about 20 minutes.

Grocery shopping was also a challenge.

“Sam’s Club did not have one roll of toilet paper. They had all the big packs of paper towels, but not one roll of toilet paper. It’s the craziest thing,” she said. “Bread was another big thing. There was no bread. You had to either get rolls or some kind of English muffins, things like that. Loaves of bread were gone.”

After seven anxiety-ridden years in the Tampa area, Gaul said she’s planning to leave Florida.

“It’s beautiful to look out at the ocean, but when you got to worry about all this, you know, six months out of the year … it’s time to go,” Gaul said.

