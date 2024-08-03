Thousands without power as storms sparked thunderstorm warnings, watches across DC area

The D.C. region dealt with a round of powerful showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening after dealing with the heat.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued through 9 p.m. and a Flood Watch was issued through 10 p.m. but were canceled by the National Weather Service just before 8 p.m.

A destructive Severe Thunderstorm Warning was initially issued for Loudon County until 5:45 p.m. NWS reported that the severe and destructive thunderstorm blew through portions of Loudoun County with winds nearing 80 mph and some radar-indicated hail.

One of those storms was expected to bring up to 80 mph wind gusts to portions of the region, hail and more to the area. Those storms should be treated as destructive and deadly.

A warning was also issued for sea farers along the Tidal Potomac through 7 p.m. as troubling wind gusts enter the region.

Officials across the DC-Baltimore area have cancelled several evening events due to the presence of severe weather.

In the District, officials overseeing the Mubadala Citi DC Open said the semifinals have been suspended following heavy rainfall and wind gusts upwards of 60 mph.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and the city’s Arts Council also said this weekend’s “Artscape 40” festivities, which usually happen despite dreary weather, have been cancelled through Saturday night.

“Artscape is a rain or shine event, but this evening’s weather calls for dangerous conditions, and we must prioritize safety above all else,” the office said. “The safety and well-being of our attendees, staff, volunteers, vendors, and the City’s support teams are of paramount.”

Thousands without power

Extreme weather rolling through the D.C. area has thousands across the region waiting for power to come back on. Most of those people are in Northern Virginia.

Dominion Energy told WTOP that as of 7 p.m. it had nearly 4,000 homes and businesses without power in Loudoun County and another 4,500 homes and businesses in Fairfax County. NOVEC saw similar numbers, reporting over 3,000 outages for its customers.

Dominion also said 5,000 customers were in the dark in Fauquier County.

Hot end to workweek

Some parts of the D.C. area experienced dramatic temperature hikes during Friday’s excessive heat warning, with the heat index possibly reaching 110 degrees in the District, Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties in Maryland, and Arlington, Falls Church and Alexandria in Virginia. Temperatures at Dulles Airport reached 101 degrees, surpassing the previously measured record of 100 degrees.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser activated an extended heat emergency starting Friday until Tuesday, Aug. 6 or until conditions improve. During the emergency, additional outreach teams from multiple city agencies will conduct welfare checks and additional cooling centers are opened to help residents cool down from the heat.

Schools in Fairfax County, Virginia, canceled all outdoor activities on fields and courts through 8 p.m. Friday due to the heat. The parks and recreation department in Prince George’s County, Maryland, also canceled the majority of its outdoor programs.

This latest heat wave comes after the D.C. area had its fourth hottest July on record and the third hottest since 2011, according to Evans. The D.C. area has already seen 36 days at or above 90 degrees, almost reaching the annual average of 40.

In Maryland, almost 1,000 people have gone to an emergency room since May for heat-related illnesses, and 14 have died, according to the Maryland Department of Health.

In Virginia, over 2,500 people have gone to the emergency room since May, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

State officials are urging people to limit their time outdoors and drink water.

Current weather

Forecast:

Mark Peña, 7News First Alert Meteorologist

THIS EVENING: STORM ALERT

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Until 9 P.M.

Flood Watch Until 10 P.M.

Partly cloudy, scattered strong storms

Temperatures: 75-85

Winds: South 5-10 mph

Scattered showers and storms, some of which could be severe with the potential for damaging winds up to 70 mph and heavy rain.

TONIGHT: STORM ALERT

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Until 9 P.M.

Flood Watch Until 10 P.M.

Mostly cloudy, storms ending

Lows: 72-77

Winds: Southwest 5 mph

Storm chances should end before midnight, otherwise mostly cloudy with lows in the 70s.

SUNDAY:

Passing clouds, isolated storms

Highs: 85-90

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

Storm coverage remains less, but a few heavy downpours, lightning and gusty winds are possible. High temperatures may stay out of the 90s for some areas.

MONDAY:

Sunny and hot

Highs: 91-96

Heat Index: 96-101

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Heat index values will be around 100 degrees.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy, scattered storms

Highs: 90-95

Heat Index: 95-100

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

Partly cloudy with a chance for afternoon showers and storms. Otherwise hot and humid with heat index values around 100 degrees.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy, scattered storms

Highs: 81-86

Winds: East 5-10 mph

Influence from a weakening tropical system may bring more widespread chances at showers and storms. Will be monitoring the tropics closely in the days to come.

NEXT WEEK:

A drop in the humidity is expected Monday behind a weak boundary. Temperatures remain hot in the 90s beginning Monday. Chances for rain return for the second half of next week, and extra moisture from a tropical system may continue rain chances into next weekend with below-average temperatures.

