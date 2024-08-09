Debby departs DC region after dumping nonstop rain, flooding roads and downing trees

Post Tropical Cyclone Debby started to move out of the D.C. area Friday afternoon after drenching the region with heavy rains and high winds throughout the morning. Here's what you need to know.

Post Tropical Cyclone Debby moved out of the D.C. area Friday afternoon after drenching the region with heavy rains and high winds throughout the morning.

However, a cold front approaching from the west brought the chance for a few more scattered showers and some gusty thunderstorms through Friday evening, WTOP meteorologist Mike Stinneford said, adding that conditions will remain “rather muggy” for the rest of the day.

“Not expecting a big outbreak of severe weather but some storms can produce some gusty winds and heavy rainfall,” Stinneford said.

Any storms were expected to end quickly and skies will clear up overnight.

Overall, remnants from Debby dumped between 2.5 to 4.5 inches of rain Friday morning. Parts of the area were under a tornado watch, which was canceled around noon, but not before the National Weather Service issued tornado warnings in parts of Northern Virginia.

A flood warning in effect was in effect until 10 p.m. Friday for the major bodies of water around the D.C. metropolitan area where roads have the likelihood of flooding due to increased water levels, according to the NWS.

A ground delay was reported at Reagan National Airport in Arlington until 10 p.m. “due to low ceilings,” according to the FAA.

Earlier, the threat of severe weather prompted school systems to modify their schedules for Friday, including closures and cancellations.

Showers will stick around late into Friday evening, and winds should also die down overnight, with breezy conditions on Saturday morning.

“Good news is, much nicer for the weekend, with sunshine and lower humidity,” WTOP meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts said.

Flooding from Debby in Annapolis, Maryland. (WTOP/John Domen) WTOP/John Domen Car make a splash in Langley Park, trying to get through flooded roadways during Storm Debby. (WTOP/Kyle Cooper) WTOP/Kyle Cooper Alexandria commuters move slowly through the last remnants of Storm Debby, which brought heavy rain and flooding. (WTOP/Cheyenne Corin) WTOP/Cheyenne Corin Roads were closed in Annapolis, Maryland, as Storm Debby brought heavy flooding. (WTOP/John Domen) WTOP/John Domen A car at the intersection of University Blvd. and New Hampshire Ave. drives through flood water in Langley Park after the last remnants of Storm Debby. (WTOP/Kyle Cooper) WTOP/Kyle Cooper The docks in Annapolis flooded during Storm Debby, with boats floating at ground level. (WTOP/John Domen) WTOP/John Domen A tow truck helps cars that get stuck in a large puddle on Game Preserve Road in Maryland after the last remnants of Storm Debby. (WTOP/Kyle Cooper) WTOP/Kyle Cooper ( 1 /7) Share This Gallery: Share This:

FORECAST

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clearing skies. Lows mid 60s to lower 70s

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny with lower humidity. A passing showers possible southeast of D.C. Highs mid to upper 80s

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. The humidity will stay low. Highs low to mid 80s

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs in the lower 80s

TUESDAY: A chance of a shower. Highs near 80

CURRENT CONDITIONS

Outages

The Associated Press and WTOP’s Will Vitka and Kate Ryan contributed to this report.

