Hot and dry conditions forecast across the DC area Monday afternoon, heat index in the upper 90s

Hot and dry conditions will make D.C.-area temperatures in the lower to middle 90s feel like they're approaching 100 Monday afternoon.

Hot and dry conditions will make D.C.-area temperatures in the lower to mid-90s feel like they’re approaching 100 Monday afternoon.

7News First Alert Senior Meteorologist Brian van de Graaff said be prepared for what will feel like “a scorcher,” but humidity won’t be “overly oppressive.” He said Monday will be the only dry day of the week.

Temperatures across the area are currently in the upper 80s to low 90s with high temperatures expected to reach the mid to upper 90s for most this afternoon. Those at higher elevations will stay in the mid 80s. #VAwx #DCwx #WVwx #MDwx pic.twitter.com/AvM58M6giA — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) August 5, 2024

“Remember those heat safety tips which include staying hydrated and taking plenty of breaks in the shade if you have to be outside,” added 7News Meteorologist Mark Peña.

A few clouds will begin moving through the D.C. region Monday night, with overnight temperatures falling into the 70s.

Tuesday’s temperatures and heat index are forecast to be similar to Monday’s in the 90s, but van de Graaff said the higher humidity will mean it may feel a little bit hotter.

A cold front is due to push through the area by the afternoon, brining with it scattered, “strong to even severe” storms.

Wednesday will be cooler and cloudy, before remnants from Tropical Storm Debby deliver rain and rumbles of thunder to the area. Those conditions, along with cooler temperatures, are expected to persist until the weekend.

The National Weather Service said areas that will be most vulnerable to flash flooding are in north central and eastern Maryland including Baltimore, Halford and Cecil counties. Heavy winds up to 40 mph will also move through the area this week, according to the NWS.

Current weather

Forecast

MONDAY EVENING:

Partly Cloudy

Temps: 82-86

Winds: South 5 mph

Expect partly cloudy skies this evening and dry conditions. Heat index values still just over 90.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Partly Cloudy, Warm

Lows: 70s

Winds: South 5 mph

Patchy cloudy and warm night with increasing humidity.

TUESDAY:

Partly Cloudy, PM Scattered Storms

Highs: 90-95

Heat Index: 95-100

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a chance for afternoon showers and storms. A few storms could be strong to severe, with some gusty winds possible after 2 p.m. with most 7 to 11 p.m.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms

Highs: 81-86

Winds: East 5-10 mph

Influence from a weakening tropical system may bring more widespread chances at showers and storms.

THURSDAY:

Rain Likely

Highs: 75-80

Winds: East 5-10 mph

Widespread rain is likely due to the remnants of Debby moving through the region.

FRIDAY:

Rain Likely, Potentially becoming heavy

Highs: 75-80

Winds: East 5-10 mph

Widespread rain is likely due to the remnants of Debby moving through the region. Rain could become quite heavy Friday afternoon through Saturday afternoon.

Outages

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.