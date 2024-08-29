After the sun, comes the rain: DC area sees heavy storms and hail as humidity brings temps up

After a hot and humid day dried the ground out in the D.C. area, a wave of thunderstorms and heavy winds have entered the region.

After a hot and humid day dried the ground, a wave of thunderstorms with heavy winds descended on the D.C. area, prompting flash flood warnings across the region. Here’s what you need to know.

Between 1.5 to 3 inches of rain are expected, adding onto the already 2-4 inches of rain that have fallen. A flood warning is in effect for Prince William and Stafford counties until 2 a.m. Friday.

Officials cautioned motorists to stay off roads near bodies of water or until the heaviest rain passes. Those in affected areas are advised to stay indoors, secure loose outdoor objects and stay away from standing floodwater.

Quarter to golf ball-sized hails and 60 mph wind gusts battered the area, according to the National Weather Service.

WTOP meteorologist Mike Stinneford reported that hail was seen in Germantown, and has broken windows of building and cars in Sterling, Virginia.

“(This area) is getting hit really hard right now,” Stinneford said. “It’s very unusual to see a hailstorm like this so late in the year.”

There is a ground stop in effect for Reagan National and Dulles International airports until 12:45 a.m. and 12:30 a.m., respectively, due to the storms. BWI Marshall is closed to “diversions” until 2 a.m. Friday and is also under a ground stop until 12:30 a.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

WTOP’s Scott Gelman who reported from Dulles Town Center on Thursday night said many residents were scared by the hail and that it would harm their homes and cars.

If you need another reason to stay in the house today, there is also a Code Orange air quality alert in effect for southern Maryland on Thursday afternoon by the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments. This means sensitive groups — including children, elderly people and people with health conditions like asthma — are most affected under the poor air quality.

Friday will be mostly muggy but drier and cooler, bringing in better weather overall before the long weekend. Temperatures are forecast to peak in the upper 70s.

FORECAST

THURSDAY EVENING:

STORM ALERT

Areas of Rain, Thunderstorms

Moderate to Heavy at Times

Temperatures: 80s to 70s

Winds: East 5-15 mph

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue through the evening. Some storms may contain gusty winds and pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall. The National Weather Service has put parts of the DMV under a flood watch until midnight. While it does not include areas inside and around the beltway, the situation may warrant the expansion of the alerted area.

TONIGHT:

Lingering Showers/Storms End

Mostly Cloudy

Lows: 68-75

Winds: East 5 mph

Rain and storms will end before midnight with cloudy and very humid conditions overnight. Areas of patchy fog are possible.

FRIDAY:

Cloudy

Stray Showers

Highs: 75-80

Winds: East 5-10 mph

We’ll wrap up the last week of August with abundant cloud cover and cooler highs in the upper 70s. Even though temperatures will be lower, it will still be very humid. Isolated showers are possible, but the bulk of the day will be dry.

SATURDAY:

Partly Sunny

Chance PM Rain, Storms

Highs: 85-90

Winds: South 5-10 mph

The start of the holiday weekend will be very humid with afternoon highs nearing 90 degrees. Plan for feel-like temperatures to be well into the 90s during the afternoon. Showers and storms will develop during the afternoon, so have a backup indoor plan for your barbecues and pool outings.

SUNDAY:

Partly Sunny

Stray Showers

Highs: 83-88

Winds: West 5-10 mph

Plan for another summery day with highs in the mid 80s and continued high humidity. Rain chances are trending lower for your Sunday plans, but there’s still a slight chance for a passing shower or storm.

Current Conditions

Outages

