On the heels of record heat, more high temps, thunderstorms on the horizon for DC area

Halfway through July, the D.C. area continues to feel the heat, as the National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for most of Monday's daylight hours.

Listen live to WTOP for traffic and weather updates on the 8s.

The heat came roaring back Sunday, breaking high temperature records in the D.C. area. And Monday is predicted to bring even hotter temperatures — along with the chance of some severe thunderstorms. Here’s what you need to know.

On Sunday afternoon, record highs of 101 degrees were recorded at Reagan National Airport in Virginia and BWI Marshall airport in Maryland, according to WTOP meteorologist Mike Stinneford.

“The high of 99 at Dulles was also a record,” Stinneford said.

Halfway through July, the D.C. area continues to deal with blazing temperatures, as the National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for most of Monday’s daylight hours.

An excessive heat warning is in effect Monday for the entire D.C. region, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., while an excessive heat watch will remain in effect from Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening, according to the weather service.

Monday’s warning is for “dangerously hot conditions with heat index values around 110 expected,” while Tuesday’s excessive heat watch is for the same conditions “with heat index values up to 110 possible.”

And, as the summer continues, area residents are becoming accustomed to warnings of triple-digit heat index values.

“Your Monday afternoon will feature a very hot day with temperatures near 100 degrees, but heat index values closer to 110,” said 7News First Alert meteorologist Mark Peña.

Thunderstorms may be brewing

Along with Monday and Tuesday’s sizzling temperatures comes the possibility of thunderstorms, the weather service said.

Even as the area is very much in need of the rain that rounded out last week, 7News’ Peña says some of Monday’s storms “could be strong to severe … so stay weather-aware.”

Though showers and thunderstorms are possible each day through the first half of the week, the weather service says the “best chance for organized severe weather looks to be on Wednesday.”

Beating the heat (and humidity)

The extreme heat and humidity in the early part of the week will increase the chance for heat-related illnesses, especially for those who’ll be outside.

The weather service recommends frequent rest breaks in shaded or cool environments for those doing outdoor work, and wearing lightweight or loosefitting clothing and, of course, staying hydrated.

If possible, people are urged to limit outdoor activity to the early or late hours of the day to avoid the most intense heat.

Additionally, the weather service said Monday’s air quality warrants a code orange alert, meaning it is possibly unhealthy for certain sensitive groups — such as children, the elderly, or those suffering from heart disease, asthma or other lung diseases.

Current weather

Forecast

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Mostly Clear

Lows: 75-80

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

Mostly clear and muggy conditions expected through the overnight hours.

MONDAY: HEAT & STORM ALERT

Very Hot, Isolated Storms

Highs: 96-100

Heat Index: 105-110

Winds: North 10-15 mph

Dangerous heat returns with forecast high temperatures at 100 degrees. The heat index will run from 105 to 110 degrees during the afternoon. A pop-up shower or thunderstorm is likely during the afternoon, bringing some temporary heat relief. The potential is there for an isolated storm or two to become strong or severe.

TUESDAY: HEAT ALERT

Very Hot, Isolated Storms

Highs: 97-101

Heat Index: 105-110

Winds: East 5-10 mph

Dangerous heat continues with forecast high temperatures at 100 degrees. The heat index will run from 105 to 110 degrees during the afternoon. A pop-up shower or thunderstorm is likely during the afternoon, bringing some temporary heat relief.

WEDNESDAY: HEAT ALERT

Very Hot, Isolated Storms

Highs: 95-100

Heat Index: 105-110

Winds: South 5-10 mph

Temperatures remain very hot ahead of a boundary that will bring a better chance for showers and thunderstorms. Some storms may be strong, but the overall severe weather risk is low.

THURSDAY:

Cooler with Showers

Highs: 80-87

Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph

Scattered showers likely throughout the day with a welcome cool down thanks to a front.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.