‘Feels-like’ temps up to 110 degrees in the DC area Wednesday as sweltering week continues

Stifling heat just isn't letting up in the D.C. region as feels-like temperatures are expected to approach and even pass 105 degrees Wednesday afternoon.

Listen live to WTOP for traffic and weather updates on the 8s.

Severe thunderstorms could sweep through the D.C. area amid relentless heat on Wednesday; feels-like temperatures are once again expected to be in the triple-digits. Here’s what you need to know.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the D.C. region until 10 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of the District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia until 10 PM EDT. More information at https://t.co/5RyZgpfrqr pic.twitter.com/0UcepdGiwp — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) July 10, 2024

Meanwhile, the area is also under an excessive heat warning covering the entire D.C. area that’s in effect until 8 p.m., according to the weather service. The expected heat index values are up to 110 degrees in some areas.

Wednesday evening will also carry the risk of storms as a brewing system links up with some of the remnants of what was Hurricane Beryl.

“The moisture from Beryl, we haven’t stopped tracking that. That will pass through the Ohio Valley on north and yes, some of that spin will be interacting with our weather-maker near,” Johnson said.

The highest chance for storm potential is between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

“Any storms could produce some downpours, maybe some urban flooding and even some damaging winds,” Johnson said.

To beat the heat, meteorologist Erik Taylor from the National Weather Service recommends wearing light and loose clothing, staying hydrated and looking after pets and elderly people.

“It is summer. It’s hot. It’s humid. We have to deal with it at the end of the day, but it’s always good to be prepared for these types of hazards that are out there,” Taylor said.

When factoring in humidity, Johnson said feels-like temperatures had already reached the 90s on Wednesday morning.

The feels-like temperature was 107 in the District Wednesday afternoon, as of 2 p.m., according to 7News First Alert Meteorologist Steve Rudin.

Thursday doesn’t bring much relief from the heat, but the weather is expected to be closer to average for this time of year. Highs will be between 90 and 95 degrees, and feels-like temperatures are forecast to be even higher.

Things will finally cool down for the end of the week, with forecast highs only between 80 and 85 degrees Friday, and another chance of storms.

Outdoor activities canceled

The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission canceled all outdoor programming on Wednesday because of the heat, according to a news release from the group. Indoor facilities will stay open and programs that happen indoors aren’t impacted. Cooling centers and pools (indoor and outdoor) will be open.

In response to the excessive heat warning in Fairfax County, Virginia, all outdoor activities scheduled on Fairfax County public schools’ fields and courts from noon to 8 p.m. on Wednesday will be canceled.

This includes recess, extracurricular activities, team practices and recreation programs and community use by outside groups not affiliated with the school system

The county said that “employees whose job function requires outdoor work (e.g., landscaping, groundskeeping, warehousing, general facilities, etc.) are to complete the remainder of their workday indoors.”

Current weather:

Forecast:

WEDNESDAY: HEAT ADVISORY Noon-8 P.M.

Partly sunny, scattered storms at night

Highs: 93-98

Heat Index: 105-109

Winds: South 10-15, Gusts to 25 mph

Plan for yet another very hot and very humid day with feels-like temperatures back over 105 during the afternoon. A heat advisory has been posted for most of the DMV beginning at noon and extending until 8 p.m. The remnants of Beryl will be moving over the Great Lakes late in the day and will provide the risk for rain and storms by this evening. The greatest risk for severe weather will be well north of the D.C. area; however, a few storms may contain damaging wind gusts. Frequent thunder and lightning is also likely with such high humidity.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Rain ending, turning partly cloudy

Lows: 68-75

Winds: Southwest to Northwest 5-10 mph

Rain chances taper off after midnight with skies becoming partly cloudy by dawn. Areas of patchy fog are possible.

THURSDAY:

Partly sunny, isolated shower, storm

Highs: 88-94

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

It won’t be quite as hot Thursday with highs, closer to average, in the low 90s. Humidity levels will also drop off a bit (dew points in the upper 60s), so heat index values will range from 95-98 during the afternoon. A stray storm is possible, but most will stay dry.

FRIDAY:

Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, storms

Highs: 82-86

Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph

We’ll round out the week with cooler highs in the lows 80s, but with increasing humidity, feels-like temperatures will be in the mid-80s. A stalled weather boundary to our east will provide us with clouds and rain chances. Pockets of heavy rain could lead to isolated flooding.

THIS WEEKEND:

High temperatures climb back into the 90s for the upcoming weekend with feels-like temperatures in the upper 90s Saturday and possibly over 100 on Sunday.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.