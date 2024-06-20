App lets you know if it’s too hot to work outside

With the heat index expected to get into the triple digits over the next few days, OSHA says be careful if you are working outside in the hot sun.

Listen live to WTOP for traffic and weather updates on the 8s.

With the heat index expected to get into the triple digits over the next few days, be careful if you are working outside under the hot sun.

A The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has an app that tells you when it might be time to take a break or call it a day altogether.

The OSHA Heat Safety Tool is an app available on iPhone and Android phones. It uses your location to tell you the area heat index and whether that presents hazardous working conditions.

Nationally, OSHA has already received around 1,000 calls due to heat-related incidents at work sites.

“Roof, masonry workers and landscapers, lifeguards — those are some of the employees that are most affected,” Nadira Janack, director of OSHA’s Baltimore office told WTOP.

The app also gives you hourly forecasts, so you can plan the work day accordingly. The heat index app lists symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, as well.

“If they look pale, they’re experiencing headaches or they complain about having headaches — if they feel like they’re nauseous or dizzy, take that into consideration,” Janack said.

Janack urged employers and employees to institute regular breaks in the shade over the next few days, as well as stay hydrated throughout working hours.

“One thing you want to stay away from is caffeinated drinks,” Janack said.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.