Another scorching day in store before cold front brings risk of strong storms to DC area

While an approaching cold front will provide some relief from the heat, it will also bring the risk of showers and thunderstorms starting Wednesday afternoon.

Mother Nature is turning up the heat in the D.C. region yet again Wednesday, with forecast feel-like temperatures around 100 degrees before the risk of intense afternoon and evening storms.

Actual temperatures are expected to top out at 98 degrees Wednesday, according to 7News First Alert Chief Meteorologist Veronica Johnson, making it the third-hottest day of the year so far.

While a cold front is approaching to provide some relief, it will also bring with it the risk of showers and thunderstorms, starting after 2 p.m. Wednesday. Storms will become more scattered in nature after 7 p.m., Johnson said.

“Those storms may be bringing some high winds and even hail to the area; again, could last pretty late, right through the 11 p.m. hour,” she added.

The storms may also pack heavy downpours, something desperately needed in the D.C. region after a series of hot and rainless days. Officials issued a drought warning for several Northern Virginia counties Monday, and the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality declared the entire state was under a drought watch.

In the D.C. area, Loudoun, Prince William, Arlington and Fairfax counties were all affected by the warning, which “indicates a significant drought is imminent,” according to a news release from the department.

“Once the system moves through, we’ll get about a half to maybe an inch of rain under some of the strongest of storms. We do need the rain,” Johnson said.

After the storms roll through temperatures cool down for the rest of the week, with highs forecast in the mid to upper 80s on Thursday and Friday.

Full forecast

WEDNESDAY: STORM ALERT

Partly cloudy, hot & humid

Chance afternoon, evening storms

Highs: 94-98

Heat Index: 100-105

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

Plan for a hot and steamy day with afternoon highs, the warmest all week, in the mid 90s. With higher humidity, feels-like temperatures will peak over 100 degrees. An approaching cold front will bring the risk of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. Storms may contain gusty winds, frequent lightning, hail and downpours. Storm coverage this afternoon will be spotty, with more widespread rain and storms arriving after sunset.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Rain and storms

Lows: 68-73

Winds: Southwest to Northwest 5-10 mph

Early morning clouds will give way to sunshine and more seasonable afternoon highs in the upper 80s. After a warm and very humid morning, humidity levels will drop through the day, making it feel more comfortably warm by the afternoon and evening.

THURSDAY:

Early clouds to sun

Falling humidity

Highs: 85-90

Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph

Early morning clouds will give way to sunshine and more seasonable afternoon highs in the upper 80s. After a warm and very humid morning, humidity levels will drop through the day making it feel more comfortably warm by the afternoon and evening.

FRIDAY:

Sunny to partly cloudy

Highs: 83-86

Winds: Northeast to Southeast 5-10 mph

We’ll wrap up the last week of June with really nice weather. After a comfortable morning in the 60s, temperatures will warm into the mid-80s by the afternoon with low humidity. Enjoy it because humidity levels soar into the weekend.

Current weather

