Bundle up! Nearly 4 inches of snow expected for DC-area Tuesday

Wintry weather is expected to fall across the D.C. area with showers expected to continue falling into Tuesday morning.

Here’s what you need to know.

Early Tuesday, rain is expected to start mixing in with snow by about 5 a.m. or 6 a.m., according to 7News First Alert Chief Meteorologist Veronica Johnson.

That mix is expected to change over to snow between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m.

“That’s where we could be getting some light accumulation mainly on grassy areas north and west of D.C.,” Johnson said.

However, overall 1 to 4 inches of snow could fall in Howard and Montgomery counties in western Maryland and Loudoun and Fauquier counties in Virginia, Johnson said. The forecast is calling for just over 3 inches in Frederick County, she said.

Temperatures will be in the 40s with wind chills in the 30s.

Rain changes to snow over the mtns. late tonight, before spreading east along I-70 early Tue. AM. Highest impacts in the Warning area with heavy, wet snow & low visibilities. Higher uncertainty in the Watch area further east. Some snow could get to the metros for Tue AM commute. pic.twitter.com/vsxWaIkcYf — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) February 12, 2024

In the areas under the winter storm watch, heavy snow is possible with a total accumulation around 5 inches, according to the National Weather Service. This could lead to some slippery road conditions for morning travelers in those areas.

Motorists are advised to be cautious on roads that could be slippery after freezing over.

“Budget extra time to get to where you need to go safely,” Johnson said.

For those with schoolchildren, make sure to stay up to date with WTOP for closures and delays ahead of Tuesday’s weather.

FORECAST

TUESDAY:

Rain mixing with snow early

Partly cloudy, blustery

Highs: 40s

Winds: Northwest 10-20, Gusts 30 mph

Rain will begin to mix with snow during the early morning hours. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been posted starting at 5 a.m. for parts of the West Virginia panhandle and northern Maryland. Far western Maryland is under a WINTER STORM WARNING from 2 a.m. until 10 a.m. Tuesday morning. All precipitation will wrap up before noon, as northwesterly winds pick up. Rainfall totals with this system will range from .75″ to 1.00″+. Although wet snow may be seen across the metropolitan area, impacts should be minimal. It will become breezy to windy midday with wind gusts to 30 mph. With temperatures in the mid 40s, plan for wind chills in the 30s most of the day.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy

Highs: 43-48

Winds: Northwest 10-15, Gusts 25 mph

Expect a mix of sun and clouds on Valentine’s Day with seasonably chilly temperatures in the 40s and wind chills in the 30s. Wind chills will fall into the 20s for your Valentine’s Day dinner plans.

THURSDAY:

Partly sunny

Highs: near 50

Winds: Southwest 5-15, Gusts 25 mph

Partly cloudy skies with seasonable temperatures.

CURRENT CONDITIONS

