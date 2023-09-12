Live Radio
Reagan National Airport under ground stop ahead of Tuesday night storms

Kate Corliss | kate.corliss@wtop.com

September 12, 2023, 8:48 PM

Reagan National Airport is experiencing delays ahead of thunderstorms that are expected to roll through the D.C. area Tuesday night.

The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a ground stop for the airport, preventing inbound flights from landing there until 9:30 p.m.

One or more storms may turn “severe,” said 7News First Alert Chief Meteorologist Veronica Johnson.

“At this time, the heaviest and worst of storms is expected between 8 p.m. and 3 a.m. Wednesday,” said Johnson.

Johnson said there is a “moderate threat” of damaging winds and flash flooding, with rain rates over one inch per hour in certain areas. This increases the risk of ponding — when flooding occurs in relatively flat areas like roadways where motorists risk hydroplaning.

Showers should ease by 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to Johnson.

Forecast

TUESDAY EVENING
Mix of Sun and Clouds
Late Evening Rain & Isolated Strong to Severe Storms
Temps: 75-80
Winds: South 5-15 mph

OVERNIGHT
Areas of rain after midnight, Wet roads for Wednesday morning
Lows: 66-71
Winds: South 5 mph

WEDNESDAY
Morning Showers
Cooler with Falling Humidity
Highs: 77-80
Winds: Northwest 5-150 mph

Current weather

Kate Corliss

Kate Corliss is a Digital Writer/Editor for WTOP.com. She is a senior studying journalism at American University and serves as the Campus Life Editor for the student newspaper, The Eagle. Before joining WTOP, she covered local Connecticut news at the Rivereast News Bulletin and reported on Congress

