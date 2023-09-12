Reagan National Airport under ground stop ahead of Tuesday night storms

Reagan National Airport is experiencing delays ahead of thunderstorms that are expected to roll through the D.C. area Tuesday night.

Reagan National Airport is experiencing delays ahead of thunderstorms that are expected to roll through the D.C. area Tuesday night.

The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a ground stop for the airport, preventing inbound flights from landing there until 9:30 p.m.

One or more storms may turn “severe,” said 7News First Alert Chief Meteorologist Veronica Johnson.

“At this time, the heaviest and worst of storms is expected between 8 p.m. and 3 a.m. Wednesday,” said Johnson.

Johnson said there is a “moderate threat” of damaging winds and flash flooding, with rain rates over one inch per hour in certain areas. This increases the risk of ponding — when flooding occurs in relatively flat areas like roadways where motorists risk hydroplaning.

Showers should ease by 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to Johnson.

Forecast

TUESDAY EVENING

Mix of Sun and Clouds

Late Evening Rain & Isolated Strong to Severe Storms

Temps: 75-80

Winds: South 5-15 mph

OVERNIGHT

Areas of rain after midnight, Wet roads for Wednesday morning

Lows: 66-71

Winds: South 5 mph

WEDNESDAY

Morning Showers

Cooler with Falling Humidity

Highs: 77-80

Winds: Northwest 5-150 mph

Current weather

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.