High wind warning: Potential for scattered storms, power outages Saturday in DC area

The month kicks off with April showers (and potentially storms) as well as high winds that could knock out power on Saturday in the D.C. area. Here’s what you need to know.

High wind warning beginning at noon

Morning showers or storms

Partly sunny afternoon followed by potential evening storms

Warmer than average temperatures

The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for the D.C. region that start at noon and ends at midnight. West winds are expected to range from 25-35 mph, with some gusts reaching 60 mph.

D.C.-area residents should brace for scattered showers or even thunderstorms on Saturday morning as a warm front moves north, according to WTOP meteorologist Mike Stinneford.

The sky should clear up in the afternoon right as the wind picks up; Stinneford predicts the worst of the winds will be between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Stinneford said if a squall line develops Saturday afternoon or evening, winds could gust up to 70 mph as storms move through.

“Winds will gradually diminish after midnight, and it will be breezy and cooler on Sunday,” Stinneford said.

Bracing for the weather

If the power goes out, the Maryland Department of Emergency Management recommends keeping electronics charged up and keeping batteries, flashlights or candles handy.

The NWS is urging drivers to be cautious, especially those driving trucks or other of high-profile vehicles.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas near trees and branches during high wind warnings, according to NWS. It’s also better to remain in lower levels of homes away from windows.

Current weather

Weekend Forecast

SATURDAY: Widely scattered showers and thunderstorm this morning. Partly to mostly sunny and very windy this afternoon with a risk of a late day thunderstorm. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds may gust to over 60 mph this afternoon and evening.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Evening thunderstorm, then clearing and windy. Winds will gradually diminish after midnight. Colder. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, windy and warmer. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: A chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Highs around 80.

