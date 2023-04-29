Gray Saturday offers break before wet end to weekend

A cloudy, but largely dry Saturday will offer the only reprieve during an otherwise rain-soaked weekend throughout the D.C. region.

A cloudy but largely dry Saturday will be the only reprieve during an otherwise rain-soaked weekend throughout the D.C. region.

Gray skies and sticky temperatures close to 70 degrees will be felt throughout most of the WTOP listening area, one day after the national capital area was drenched with over 1.5 inches of rain Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

ABC7 meteorologist Jordan Evans reported that there is still a chance for a shower or two in the early evening, but overall the region will be spared from the heavy rain that brought down trees and clogged roadways in the suburbs surrounding the District.

Drying out for most today with highs in the 60s & 70s. Soaking rain, gusty winds, & scattered t-storms return with another wave of low pressure Sunday. 1-1.50″ of rain is expected with locally higher amounts around 2″. Localized flooding remains possible. #MDwx #VAwx #WVwx #DCwx pic.twitter.com/Nt6o3RUfeT — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) April 29, 2023

Sunday is a different story. Evans said that another one to two inches of precipitation are expected as a round of scattered thunderstorms cross over the area. The heaviest rain should be between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m.

If there is one ray of sunshine during Sunday’s storms, it’s that the risk of flooding remains low. Still, the National Weather Service warned of a chance for localized pooling in urban areas as well as places where the ground remains saturated from Friday’s downpour.

The region will start drying off Monday before more wet weather arrives just in time for next weekend.

Forecast

SATURDAY: Overcast, isolated afternoon shower. Highs in upper 60s to low 70s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Showers start after midnight. Lows in low to mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Rain in the morning, thunderstorms in the afternoon. A few strong storms may produce gusty winds and small hail. Chance of flooding in urban and saturated areas. Highs in the mid 60s to low 70s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies, isolated shower during the afternoon, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s to low 60s.