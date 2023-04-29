2023 NFL DRAFT: Commanders NFL draft filling out | Panthers draft Zavala in round 4 | Ravens draft Trenton Simpson | Commanders take CB Emmanuel Forbes | 1st round breakdown
Live Radio
Home » Weather News » Gray Saturday offers break…

Gray Saturday offers break before wet end to weekend

Dana Sukontarak | Dana.Sukontarak@wtop.com

April 29, 2023, 12:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A cloudy but largely dry Saturday will be the only reprieve during an otherwise rain-soaked weekend throughout the D.C. region.

Gray skies and sticky temperatures close to 70 degrees will be felt throughout most of the WTOP listening area, one day after the national capital area was drenched with over 1.5 inches of rain Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

ABC7 meteorologist Jordan Evans reported that there is still a chance for a shower or two in the early evening, but overall the region will be spared from the heavy rain that brought down trees and clogged roadways in the suburbs surrounding the District.

Sunday is a different story. Evans said that another one to two inches of precipitation are expected as a round of scattered thunderstorms cross over the area. The heaviest rain should be between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m.

If there is one ray of sunshine during Sunday’s storms, it’s that the risk of flooding remains low. Still, the National Weather Service warned of a chance for localized pooling in urban areas as well as places where the ground remains saturated from Friday’s downpour.

The region will start drying off Monday before more wet weather arrives just in time for next weekend.

Forecast

SATURDAY: Overcast, isolated afternoon shower. Highs in upper 60s to low 70s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Showers start after midnight. Lows in low to mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Rain in the morning, thunderstorms in the afternoon. A few strong storms may produce gusty winds and small hail. Chance of flooding in urban and saturated areas. Highs in the mid 60s to low 70s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies, isolated shower during the afternoon, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s to low 60s.

Dana Sukontarak

Dana Sukontarak is a Digital Writer/Editor for WTOP.com. She loves haiku poetry, short sci-fi stories and word games. She grew up in Prince George’s County, Maryland, and currently lives in Silver Spring.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Weather News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up