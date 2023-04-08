Freeze warning Saturday night melts into pleasant Easter Sunday

Be sure to layer up if you plan on hiding some Easter eggs on Sunday as frosty temperatures will cover the WTOP listening area.

Temperatures are expected to dip overnight Saturday into the high 30s in the District and its suburbs along the Interstate 95 corridor with a frost advisory. Counties to the north and west of the nation’s capital will wake up Sunday to temperatures as cold as the high 20s.

“Freeze is likely outside of the D.C. metro area, so cover any outdoor plants or bring them inside. That could be harmful to the spring vegetation for this time of year,” 7News meteorologist Jordan Evans said.

The National Weather Service issued a frost advisory along the I-95 corridor from Prince William County in Virginia up through Baltimore, as well as for Charles and Anne Arundel counties in Maryland.

The freeze warning will cover Loudoun and Fauquier counties in Virginia as well as Frederick and Carroll counties in Maryland. Parts of Montgomery, Howard and Baltimore counties are also included in the warning, as is the northern tip of Prince William County in the commonwealth.

Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories have been issued for some areas tonight with low temperatures expected to drop to near or below 32 degrees. Additional frost/freeze headlines are possible Sunday night. Take actions to protect sensitive vegetation! #MDwx #VAwx #WVwx #DCwx pic.twitter.com/Vy9A2FmHgk — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) April 8, 2023

Good news: the chilly conditions are temporary. Temperatures will warm through Easter Sunday, with afternoon highs reaching the mid 60s.

Temperatures will heat up throughout the work week. Highs will be in the 70s by Tuesday and the 80s by Wednesday.

“Expect plenty of sunshine this week with very low rain chances through Friday,” Evans said.

Forecast

SATURDAY: Cool and overcast, below normal temperatures. Winds: Northeast 10-15 mph. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Decreasing clouds. Winds: East 5 mph. Lows in the 30s.

EASTER SUNDAY: Sunny skies. Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph. Highs in the upper 50s the mid 60s.

MONDAY AND TUESDAY: Sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid-to-upper 60s.