EASTER & PASSOVER: Holy Week around the world | Where the White House gets its eggs for Easter Egg Roll | Easter spending expected be record breaking | DC-area restaurants' offerings for Passover
Live Radio
Home » Weather News » Freeze warning Saturday night…

Freeze warning Saturday night melts into pleasant Easter Sunday

Emily Venezky | emily.venezky@wtop.com

April 8, 2023, 1:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Be sure to layer up if you plan on hiding some Easter eggs on Sunday as frosty temperatures will cover the WTOP listening area.

Temperatures are expected to dip overnight Saturday into the high 30s in the District and its suburbs along the Interstate 95 corridor with a frost advisory. Counties to the north and west of the nation’s capital will wake up Sunday to temperatures as cold as the high 20s.

“Freeze is likely outside of the D.C. metro area, so cover any outdoor plants or bring them inside. That could be harmful to the spring vegetation for this time of year,” 7News meteorologist Jordan Evans said.

The National Weather Service issued a frost advisory along the I-95 corridor from Prince William County in Virginia up through Baltimore, as well as for Charles and Anne Arundel counties in Maryland.

The freeze warning will cover Loudoun and Fauquier counties in Virginia as well as Frederick and Carroll counties in Maryland. Parts of Montgomery, Howard and Baltimore counties are also included in the warning, as is the northern tip of Prince William County in the commonwealth.

Good news: the chilly conditions are temporary. Temperatures will warm through Easter Sunday, with afternoon highs reaching the mid 60s.

Temperatures will heat up throughout the work week. Highs will be in the 70s by Tuesday and the 80s by Wednesday.

“Expect plenty of sunshine this week with very low rain chances through Friday,” Evans said.

Forecast

SATURDAY: Cool and overcast, below normal temperatures. Winds: Northeast 10-15 mph. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Decreasing clouds. Winds: East 5 mph. Lows in the 30s.

EASTER SUNDAY: Sunny skies. Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph. Highs in the upper 50s the mid 60s.

MONDAY AND TUESDAY: Sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid-to-upper 60s.

Emily Venezky

Emily Venezky is a digital writer/editor at WTOP. Emily grew up listening to and reading local news in Los Angeles, and she’s excited to cover stories in her chosen home of the DMV. She recently graduated from The George Washington University, where she studied political science and journalism.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Weather News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up