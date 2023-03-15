MARCH MADNESS: Midwest region review | Howard Univ. sends off Bison to NCAAs | Can March Madness be good for the office? | Tickets could be pricey | DC Sports Huddle breaks down NCAAs
DC-area weather whiplash: Wednesday’s wintry winds to be replaced with milder temps

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

March 15, 2023, 11:50 AM

D.C.-area residents may catch a case of weather whiplash as extremely gusty winds Wednesday eventually make way for a calm and milder Thursday.

Here’s what you need to know about the flip-flopping forecast over the next couple of days.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for D.C. and and the Northwest suburbs in Virginia and Maryland until 1 p.m. Wind gusts of up to 50 mph are expected and could result in topples trees and power lines.

Elsewhere, winds aren’t expected to be quite as strong as they were on Tuesday.

Winds are expected to ease a bit in the afternoon and gusts should die down noticeably after sunset.

High temperatures Wednesday are expected to near 50, which is warmer than Tuesday but six degrees below average, according to StormTeam4 Meteorologist Chuck Bell.

Wind chill temperatures are in the 30s.

Though the winds will calm upon nightfall, temperatures will drop into the 20s in most areas.

And for the last turn in the weather, sunshine and warmer temperatures with a light breeze are expected Thursday.

The warm-up Thursday will from nearly 30 degrees in the morning to above 60 in the afternoon, according to Storm Team4 meteorologist Chad Merrill said.

Those highs may only be a 10 degree difference from Wednesdays’, but they will feel a lot warmer because of the absence of high winds.

Temperatures will continue to be mild Friday but there’s a chance of scattered showers.

Saturday will feel like a flashback: the Northwest wind is expected to blow through, cooling things down to below-average temperatures once again.

FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, windy and cold with winds gusts over 40 mph. Chills in the 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear and breezy with subsiding wind. Freezing temperatures for most. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

THURSDAY: Generally sunny and milder with a light breeze. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with scattered showers. 40% chance of rain. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

SATURDAY: A few early morning showers that should clear by afternoon. 20% chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to low 50s.

CURRENT CONDITIONS

Jessica Kronzer

Jessica Kronzer graduated from James Madison University in May 2021 after studying media and politics. She enjoys covering politics, advocacy and compelling human-interest stories.

