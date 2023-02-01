Live Radio
Spotting snow: Not much accumulating during DC area’s first snow of the season

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

February 1, 2023, 11:00 AM

For the first time this winter, D.C. area residents are spotting snowfall Wednesday. Here’s what you need to know about the unfamiliar white stuff.

Even with the flakes, StormTeam4 Meteorologist Chad Merrill reports the snowfall didn’t reach 1 inch at Regan National Airport.

The National Weather Service said most of the D.C. region would get an inch or less of snow on the ground. There are no winter weather advisories issued in the D.C. area.

Snowfall totals

StormTeam4 Meteorologist Chad Merrill reported most parts of the D.C. area had well under an inch of snowfall.

  • Ashburn, Loudoun County, Virginia: 0.5 inch
  • Reagan National Airport and Elkridge, Howard County, Maryland: 0.4 inch
  • BWI airport: 0.2 inch
  • Garrett Park, Montgomery County, Maryland: 0.3 inch
  • Arcola, Loudoun County, Virginia: 1 inch
  • Bluemont, Fairfax and Alexandria, Virginia: 0.5 inch
  • Germantown, Montgomery County, Maryland: 0.5 inch

Wednesday’s forecast

There’s no more rain or snow in the forecast for Wednesday; skies will clear out in the afternoon. The temperature will reach the low 40s, but it won’t feel that warm thanks to a northwest breeze.

It will be windy Wednesday, with gusts reaching 10 to 15 mph. Bundle up on Wednesday night, temperatures will drop into the mid 20s.

FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: Rain/snow before 10 a.m. and an afternoon clearing. Staying cold. 80% chance of rain/snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear evening and cloudy after midnight. Cold. Lows in the 20s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and a few midday sprinkles. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Windy. Daytime chills near 20. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

SATURDAY: Morning sunshine and cloudy by evening. Cold. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Jessica Kronzer

Jessica Kronzer graduated from James Madison University in May 2021 after studying media and politics. She enjoys covering politics, advocacy and compelling human-interest stories.

