Spotting snow: Not much accumulating during DC area’s first snow of the season

Here's what you need to know about the white stuff that you haven't seen in a while.

For the first time this winter, D.C. area residents are spotting snowfall Wednesday. Here’s what you need to know about the unfamiliar white stuff.

Even with the flakes, StormTeam4 Meteorologist Chad Merrill reports the snowfall didn’t reach 1 inch at Regan National Airport.

The National Weather Service said most of the D.C. region would get an inch or less of snow on the ground. There are no winter weather advisories issued in the D.C. area.

Snowfall totals

StormTeam4 Meteorologist Chad Merrill reported most parts of the D.C. area had well under an inch of snowfall.

Ashburn, Loudoun County, Virginia: 0.5 inch

Reagan National Airport and Elkridge, Howard County, Maryland: 0.4 inch

BWI airport: 0.2 inch

Garrett Park, Montgomery County, Maryland: 0.3 inch

Arcola, Loudoun County, Virginia: 1 inch

Bluemont, Fairfax and Alexandria, Virginia: 0.5 inch

Germantown, Montgomery County, Maryland: 0.5 inch

For the first time this winter, we have snow on the snowboard at the office near Dulles Airport. Snow will continue over the next couple of hours before winding down by sunrise. Let us know how much snow you saw overnight! #DCwx #MDwx #VAwx #WVwx pic.twitter.com/9xnDpcaOp5 — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) February 1, 2023

Wednesday’s forecast

There’s no more rain or snow in the forecast for Wednesday; skies will clear out in the afternoon. The temperature will reach the low 40s, but it won’t feel that warm thanks to a northwest breeze.

It will be windy Wednesday, with gusts reaching 10 to 15 mph. Bundle up on Wednesday night, temperatures will drop into the mid 20s.

Measurable snow in D.C. I can sleep now. pic.twitter.com/B9HEIRUDsD — Dave Dildine (@DildineWTOP) February 1, 2023

CLOSINGS AND DELAYS

FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: Rain/snow before 10 a.m. and an afternoon clearing. Staying cold. 80% chance of rain/snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear evening and cloudy after midnight. Cold. Lows in the 20s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and a few midday sprinkles. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Windy. Daytime chills near 20. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

SATURDAY: Morning sunshine and cloudy by evening. Cold. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

CURRENT CONDITIONS