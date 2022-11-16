Foggy start gives way to sunny, warmer Wednesday for DC region

It was a cold, rainy and dreary night for the D.C. area, and if you're in the far west suburbs, a snowy one on Tuesday. But when the fog lifts, Wednesday will be sunny and a little warmer. Here's what you need to know.

It was a cold, rainy and dreary Tuesday night for the D.C. region — and if you’re in the far west suburbs, a snowy one. But when the fog lifts, Wednesday will be sunny and a little warmer. Here’s what you need to know.

Expect patchy fog before sunrise Wednesday, with lows around 40 degrees. Daytime will be sunny, with highs in the lower 50s.

“Skies will become sunny on Wednesday, and it will be a little warmer,” Storm Team4 meteorologist Mike Stinneford said.

‘A winter wonderland’ in west of the DC region

A storm system pushed through the Tennessee Valley and swept through the mid-Atlantic just as lingering, chilly temperatures remain in place from the recent cold snap. The result was snowfall Tuesday afternoon along and west of the Blue Ridge.

Between Interstate 81, Route 15 and the Allegheny foothills west of I-81, an inch of snow dusted the ridgetops followed by freezing drizzle, treating drivers to a “winter wonderland” as they rose in elevation, Storm Team4 Chad Merrill said.

Per traffic cameras/observations, snow & ice are starting to accumulate over some mountain locations. Farther east, as rain has begun to move in, some sleet may mix in at the onset. Winter Weather Advisories continue for most spots west of the Blue Ridge. #MDwx #VAwx #DCwx #WVwx pic.twitter.com/JP2LHx4Bw8 — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) November 15, 2022

Forecast:

Northwesterly winds will usher colder air back into the region starting on Thursday, with highs only in the 40s through the weekend; these highs are normally what are seen in January.

Wednesday: Cloudy, wet start. Decreasing clouds. Breezy afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to low 50s.

Wednesday Night: Clear skies. Cold. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Thursday: Sunny, blustery and cold. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and breezy at times. Daytime chills in the 30s. Highs in the low to upper 40s.

Saturday: Partly sunny and cold. Daytime chills in the mid 30s. Highs in the low and mid 40s.

