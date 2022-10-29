Pre-Halloween frost advisory issued in DC area

The National Weather Service issued a frost advisory for portions of Maryland, D.C. and Northern Virginia from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. Sunday.

The District and surrounding area could wake up to a frost Sunday morning.

Gardeners and those with a green thumb should protect vulnerable plants from a potential frost. And anyone with a jack-o’-lantern out front should consider bringing it inside and safe from freezing temperatures — which could cause all that hard work to rot out, according to Smithsonian Magazine.

D.C. can expect temperatures close to 40, and the suburbs might get into the low 30s.

Frost Advisory :

D.C.

Maryland

Baltimore

Baltimore County: including Reisterstown and Cockeysville

Harford County: including Jarrettsville and Aberdeen

Cecil County: including Elkton

Montgomery County: including Bethesda, Rockville, Gaithersburg and Silver Spring

Prince George’s County: including Bowie, Suitland-Silver Hill, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Laurel and Camp Springs

Anne Arundel County: including Glen Burnie, Annapolis, Severn, South Gate, Severna Park, Arnold and Odenton

Charles County: including St. Charles and Waldorf

Virginia

Arlington

Falls Church

Alexandria

Fairfax County: including Reston, Herndon, Annandale, Centreville, Chantilly, McLean and Franconia

FORECAST

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with temperatures in downtown D.C. close to 40 and in the suburbs in 30s.

SUNDAY: Increasing cloud coverage in the evening. Highs in the mid-60s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of scattered showers late in the day. Highs in the mid-60s.

TUESDAY: Morning showers then turning sunny after. Highs in the lower 70s.

