Home » Weather News » Pre-Halloween frost advisory issued…

Pre-Halloween frost advisory issued in DC area

Hugh Garbrick | Hugh.Garbrick@wtop.com

October 29, 2022, 10:07 PM

The District and surrounding area could wake up to a frost Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service issued a frost advisory for portions of Maryland, D.C. and Northern Virginia from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. Sunday.

Gardeners and those with a green thumb should protect vulnerable plants from a potential frost. And anyone with a jack-o’-lantern out front should consider bringing it inside and safe from freezing temperatures — which could cause all that hard work to rot out, according to Smithsonian Magazine.

D.C. can expect temperatures close to 40, and the suburbs might get into the low 30s.

Frost Advisory:

D.C.
Maryland
  • Baltimore
  • Baltimore County: including Reisterstown and Cockeysville
  • Harford County: including Jarrettsville and Aberdeen
  • Cecil County: including Elkton
  • Montgomery County: including Bethesda, Rockville, Gaithersburg and Silver Spring
  • Prince George’s County: including Bowie, Suitland-Silver Hill, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Laurel and Camp Springs
  • Anne Arundel County: including Glen Burnie, Annapolis, Severn, South Gate, Severna Park, Arnold and Odenton
  • Charles County: including St. Charles and Waldorf
Virginia
  • Arlington
  • Falls Church
  • Alexandria
  • Fairfax County: including Reston, Herndon, Annandale, Centreville, Chantilly, McLean and Franconia

FORECAST

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with temperatures in downtown D.C. close to 40 and in the suburbs in 30s.

SUNDAY: Increasing cloud coverage in the evening. Highs in the mid-60s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of scattered showers late in the day. Highs in the mid-60s.

TUESDAY: Morning showers then turning sunny after. Highs in the lower 70s.

CURRENT CONDITIONS

Hugh Garbrick

Hugh graduated from the University of Maryland’s journalism college in 2020. While studying, he interned at the Queen Anne & Magnolia News, a local paper in Seattle, and reported for the school’s Capital News Service. Hugh is a lifelong MoCo resident, and has listened to the local radio quite a bit.

