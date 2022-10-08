RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Blast damages Russian supply route | Putin's path: stability to threats | Nuke risk highest since '62 | Ukraine city takes more hits
Home » Weather News » First frost possible during…

First frost possible during overnight chill in DC area’s northern, western suburbs

Matthew Delaney | mdelaney@wtop.com

October 8, 2022, 9:45 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Grab your jacket — parts of the D.C. area may witness their first frost of the season Sunday after this fall’s chilliest night so far.

A frost could develop in the northern and western suburbs of the D.C. region as temperatures dip overnight Saturday.

Areas farther out west, including the Allegheny and Shenandoah valleys, will be under freeze warnings as we transition from Saturday to Sunday, though parts of the region that abut those areas may briefly hit the freezing mark during the predawn hours Sunday.

The frost is a product of multiple factors, according to Storm Team4 meteorologist Chad Merrill: clear skies, calm winds, dry air and moisture on the ground.

He added that parts of the region immediately around the Capital Beltway and east of Interstate 95 won’t see any frost, but temperatures will still hover around 40 overnight.

Dry conditions will join daytime highs near 60 on Saturday.

Temperatures Saturday are far below the average for Oct. 8 — the average high is 80 and the average low is 64.

After the morning chill Sunday, highs will drift into the mid to upper 60s before temperatures go back into the 70s through most of the week until a rain front passes through Thursday.

Forecast

Saturday day: Partly sunny, cool. Winds NW 10-15 mph. Highs near 60

Saturday night: Mostly clear, frost possible in north and west of region. Lows in mid 30s in suburbs, lower 40s near D.C.

Sunday: Warmer. Highs near upper 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in upper 60s.

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs in lower 70s.

Daily average temperature for Oct. 8 — 80 (high) and 64 (low)

Matthew Delaney

Matt Delaney is a digital web writer/editor who joined WTOP in 2020.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Weather News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

State to name DoD’s Fletcher as its new CIO

TSA to release ‘innovation doctrine’ for embracing new technologies and ideas

USPS looks to raise first-class stamp price to 63 cents in January 2023

Case alleging racial discrimination in NASA’s employee evaluations set to move forward

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up