First frost possible during overnight chill in DC area’s northern, western suburbs

Grab your jacket — parts of the national capital area may witness their first frost of the season Sunday after this fall's chilliest night so far.

Grab your jacket — parts of the D.C. area may witness their first frost of the season Sunday after this fall’s chilliest night so far.

A frost could develop in the northern and western suburbs of the D.C. region as temperatures dip overnight Saturday.

Areas farther out west, including the Allegheny and Shenandoah valleys, will be under freeze warnings as we transition from Saturday to Sunday, though parts of the region that abut those areas may briefly hit the freezing mark during the predawn hours Sunday.

Behind the cold front, conditions will be about 15-20 degrees cooler than yesterday! Most will see highs in the upper 50s-low 60s, with 40s across the mountains. For the nighttime, Freeze Warnings have been issued for the Alleghenies & Shenandoah Valley. #MDwx #VAwx #WVwx #DCwx pic.twitter.com/LKx0Yr5rJ2 — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) October 8, 2022

The frost is a product of multiple factors, according to Storm Team4 meteorologist Chad Merrill: clear skies, calm winds, dry air and moisture on the ground.

He added that parts of the region immediately around the Capital Beltway and east of Interstate 95 won’t see any frost, but temperatures will still hover around 40 overnight.

Dry conditions will join daytime highs near 60 on Saturday.

Temperatures Saturday are far below the average for Oct. 8 — the average high is 80 and the average low is 64.

After the morning chill Sunday, highs will drift into the mid to upper 60s before temperatures go back into the 70s through most of the week until a rain front passes through Thursday.

Forecast

Saturday day: Partly sunny, cool. Winds NW 10-15 mph. Highs near 60

Saturday night: Mostly clear, frost possible in north and west of region. Lows in mid 30s in suburbs, lower 40s near D.C.

Sunday: Warmer. Highs near upper 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in upper 60s.

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs in lower 70s.

Daily average temperature for Oct. 8 — 80 (high) and 64 (low)