Strong scattered thunderstorms in DC region on Sunday afternoon

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com
Dana Sukontarak | Dana.Sukontarak@wtop.com

September 25, 2022, 11:17 AM

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 7 p.m. for the entire D.C. region. Some areas may experience strong winds and large hail.

  • Increasing clouds throughout the day.
  • Afternoon showers and potentially thunderstorms.
  • Breezy, winds blowing 10-20 mph.
  • Warmer temperatures, highs in the upper 70s. 

Clouds will increase throughout Sunday with showers arriving in the afternoon. Thunderstorms are possible as the low pressure center swings its cold front toward the area, Storm Team 4 Meteorologist Clay Anderson reports.

Ahead of the front, temperatures will rise into to the upper 70s by the afternoon. Once the cold front sweeps through Sunday evening, winds will become westerly and bring drier air back into the D.C. area.

Chances for showers and storms will diminish by midnight with a gradual clearing overnight.

The upcoming week will be pleasant until Tropical Storm Ian’s trek north is expected hit our region, spreading heavy rain and gusty winds into the D.C. area Friday night into next weekend.

FORECAST

SUNDAY: Scattered thunderstorms possible. Storms may produce damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Any storms should end after sunset. Clearing skies overnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

CURRENT CONDITIONS

