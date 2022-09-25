Stormy weather and showers to return to DC area Sunday

The weekend had a pleasant start but the weather will become unsettled Sunday with rain showers and thunderstorms back in the forecast.

The weekend had a pleasant start in the D.C. region but the weather will become unsettled Sunday with rain showers and thunderstorms back in the forecast.

Peak of morning sunshine.

Increasing clouds throughout the day.

Afternoon showers and potentially thunderstorms.

Breezy, winds blowing 10-20 mph.

Warmer temperatures, highs in the upper 70s.

Sunday may start off with a bit of sunshine, but clouds will increase with showers arriving in the afternoon. Thunderstorms are possible as the low pressure center swings its cold front toward the area, Storm Team 4 Meteorologist Clay Anderson reports.

Temperatures will be around 10 degrees warmer than Saturday morning.

Ahead of the front, temperatures will warm up to the upper 70s by the afternoon. Once the cold front sweeps through Sunday evening, winds will become westerly and bring drier air back into the D.C. area. The showers and storms will diminish by midnight with gradual clearing overnight.

Severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening. See the map for more details. pic.twitter.com/jvQnZepBkq — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) September 25, 2022

Ahead of the front, temperatures will warm up to the upper 70s Sunday afternoon.

Once the cold front sweeps through Sunday evening, winds will become westerly and bring drier air back into the D.C. area. The Southeast wind is expected to range 10 to 20 mph.

The showers and storms will diminish by midnight with gradual clearing overnight.

Most of the new week will looks very pleasant before Tropical Storm Ian is expected to march northward and spread heavy rain and gusty winds into the D.C. area Friday night into next weekend.

FORECAST

Sunday: Early sun, increasing clouds. Afternoon showers, possible storm. Wind: South to Southwest 10-20 mph. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

Monday: A blend of sun and clouds, breezy and refreshing. Highs in the upper 70s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid-70s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, breezy and cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

CURRENT CONDITIONS