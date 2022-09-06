DC area under flood watch with heavy rain, storms to come

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for most of the D.C. region until 2 p.m.

D.C.-area commuters should budget some extra time for their drives into work Tuesday morning as the region is expected to get heavy rain and potentially some thunderstorms after a recent stretch of dry weather.

And the forecast calls for another round of storms later in the day.

A flood warning was also issued for parts of central Maryland and north central Maryland until 11:30 a.m. Some of the counties impacted include Howard, Montgomery, Carroll and Frederick.

Flood warning for parts of Maryland until 11:30 a.m.

Flood watch for most of the region lasts until 2 p.m.

Flood threat lingers until the afternoon.

Risk of evening storms

As rain continues to move Northeast, StormTeam4 Meteorologist Chad Merrill said flash flooding is likely in some areas north of the District on Tuesday morning.

“There will be short-term rises on streams and creeks, but we are not seeing a risk so far this morning for any river flooding,” Merrill said. “Most of this is likely due to the recent dry stretch of weather.”

Merrill said drivers should watch for pockets of water on roadways.

Temperatures will rise to the mid 80 as the day goes on.

Low pressure pushing across the region is responsible for spouts of heavy rain, Merrill said.

An area of moderate to heavy rain will continue to move to the northeast through this morning. Instances of flooding remain possible, especially where the Flood Watch remains in effect. Should you encounter a flooded road, Turn Around, Don’t Drown! Latest: https://t.co/5RyZgpeTAT pic.twitter.com/yh900YEB35 — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) September 6, 2022

The showers and storms are expected to drop between 1 and 3 inches of rain across the region, with some isolated areas reaching 4 inches. The heaviest rain will be in the morning.

By the afternoon, there should be some sunshine peaking through the clouds.

Tuesday evening could bring more challenges to commuters — scattered thunderstorms re expected.

The wet weather should wrap up Tuesday night, but return on Wednesday as a front from Pennsylvania pushes south toward the District. Flooding isn’t expected though, Merrill said.

Dry weather returns Thursday and it should be comfortable through Saturday.

Rain totals

Rainfall reports across the region as of around 6 a.m., according to Merrill:

Leesburg in Loudoun County, Virginia: 2.16 inches

Ijamsville in Frederick County, Maryland: 2.04 inches

Gaithersburg in Montgomery County, Maryland: 1.84 inches

Germantown in Montgomery County, Maryland: 1.72 inches

Sykesville in Carroll County, Maryland: 1.32 inches

D.C.: 0.22-0.39 inches

Forecast

Tuesday: Cloudy with heavy showers. Flooding possible. Highs: Low 80s.

Wednesday: Early showers, then mostly cloudy. Highs: Upper 80s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs: Around 80.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Low humidity. Highs: Low 80s.

Current weather